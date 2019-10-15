This past Friday night three area teams took the field amid threats of severe weather. However, it remained just threats as no rain fell during the games and the worst of the weather passed north of the area.

The Bay High Tigers and the St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws renewed their rivalry on the gridiron for the 51st time. The game was an exciting one from the perspective of offense as each team scored possession for possession until the Rocks (4-3, 1-1) made the key stop with 1:56 left in the game as the Tigers (5-2, 0-2) were looking to go in for the tie or possibly the win. The Rocks held on for the 42-35 victory that evened their division record and plunged the Tigers to winless in two division contests.

On Friday night, the Tigers were led by Noah Cutter who scored four touchdowns while rushing for 187 yards on 25 carries. Sam Sheppard added 106 yards and 18 carries. On defense Cutter and Moran led the way with 12 and 10 tackles, respectively. Denim Lombard added the other Tiger touchdown on a 92-yard kickoff return in the first quarter And Dawson Kotsakos was perfect on five PATs.

The Rocks were paced by Max Favre who threw for 390 yards and five touchdowns in the game. Dallas Payne caught 15 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns while Bradley Darby caught seven passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Connor Ladner added four passes for 36 yards, a touchdown and two-point conversion. Gene Hoffman booted a 30-yard field goal along with Hogan Benvenutti recovering a fumble in the endzone for a touchdown.

This week the Tigers will host Moss Point who fell to Vancleave last week 29-22.

Bay High is getting close to a must-win situation to have a chance at the playoffs. Bay High could make a serious case for it this Friday hosting what has been an inconsistent team in Moss Point in division play. Moss Point seemed to hit all cylinders playing SSC two weeks ago in a 46-38 victory over SSC only to be silenced last week by Vancleave.

Again, Bay High will need to control the ball on offense to limit the touches of Moss Point quarterback Reuben Lee who can beat a team with both his legs and arms. And, when the Tiger defense is on the field, they will need to get ball carriers on the ground and get off the field.

The Rocks step out of division play this week hosting South Plaquemines 'between the walls'. The Hurricanes (2-4) defeated Springfield last Friday 26-21.

The Hancock Hawks (3-4, 0-3) dropped a heartbreaker to Gulfport last week 31-28 on the road.

The Hawks were led by Sebastian Fausett who scored three times while rushing for 155 yards on 28 carries. Sema'j Robertson also rushed for 105 yards and threw for 91 more. Jourdan Foushee added 75 yards rushing on just 7 carries.

This week the Hawks will celebrate Homecoming in Kiln hosting the d'Iberville Warriors.

Last week d'Iberville (6-1, 3-0) beat West Harrison 42-7 behind the talent of Jaden Walley who has rushed for 543 yards and three touchdowns, and 358 yards receiving and two more scores in 2019.

The Hawks will need to contain Walley and company on defense and the offense will. Eed another methodical game by Robertson and Fausett to get a winning front of the alumni in the bleachers.

The Pass Christian Pirates (5-2, 1-0) return to action this week after being idle last Friday evening. The Pirates hit the road to Jackson County to take on the Vancleave Bulldogs (4-3, 1-0).

The Bulldogs are off to a solid start under first year head coach Kevin Fant. Vancleave is paced by Christian Kell who has rushed for 363 yards and six touchdowns and thrown for 809 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Pirates will counter with the state's top passer in Dustin Allison who has thrown for 2,004 yards and 23 touchdowns against just five picks. He has also rushed for 345 yards and six scores.

Allison's top target has been Kameron White who has caught 32 passes for 738 yards and seven scores.

Game time for all three contests is set for 7pm. See you at the game!