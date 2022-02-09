For the first time in the area’s history in the sport of soccer, there were three teams playing for state titles this past Saturday. The Bay High Tigers were in the Class 4A boys title tilt with Richland, the OLA Crescents matched wits with St. Andrew’s Episcopal in the girls Class I game, and the Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws took the field against St. Andrew’s Episcopal in the boys Class I contest.
The Tigers came up just shy of claiming the title with a 2-0 loss to Richland. The Crescents went into penalty kicks with St. Andrew’s Episcopal and came away with a 5-4 decision in the sudden death scenario. The Rocks beat St. Andrew’s Episcopal in regulation 1-0 to hoist the gold ball for the third consecutive season.
SSC (16-4-1) scored a goal 28 seconds into the game when Christian Bourgeois ripped the net. The goal and the difference held true for the next 79 minutes giving the Rocks the title.
The victory marked the school’s third consecutive state title under head coach Zach Villarubia and 12th title overall in the sport. The Rocks have won the most state championships of any school, regardless of classification, in Mississippi history. The Rocks’ state championships have come in 1996-97, 2003-04, 2010, 2014-16, 2018, and 2020-22.
Villarubia commented, “This season came with a lot of challenges. We had a lot of injuries throughout the season and the players had to adapt to playing in different positions throughout the season. Winning the championship is a testament to the hard work and dedication the players have maintained through the year.”
The Crescents battled St. Andrew’s Episcopal for all of regulation, two 10-minute overtimes, two 5-minute sudden death overtime, and then penalty kicks before coming out victorious when Alexis Ladner blocked their final PK for the win.
The victory was OLA’s 11th state soccer title.
The Tigers (17-8-1) stormed through the playoffs and advanced to their first trip to the state finals since 2017.
Bay High battled with Richland to a 0-0 score at intermission. Early in the second half, Richland tallied a goal and added an insurance goal late in the game to make the final 2-0 difference.
Bay High head coach Kelly Ross stated, “I’m extremely proud of what this team was able to accomplish this season. Every year we’ve been taking small steps forward. We were very young this season with seven of our starters in the South State championship and State championship games were either freshman or sophomores, so they definitely gained experience that can only help the team going forward. I’m also proud of our three senior leaders - Carson Moran, Fisher Decamp and Wyatt Bilbo - they will be missed.
The State championship game was against a tough and experienced team. We had a few chances to score goals early in the game but we weren’t able to take advantage. They put a lot of pressure on us in the second half and eventually they got a good bounce and were able to score on us. The second goal came when we were taking risks and pushing our defenders forward trying to even the score. Richland played a great game, so we congratulate them and we will get back to work and try again next year.”
