The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws won their first playoff game in four seasons on Friday night, ripping the Port Gibson Blue Waves 45-14.
Chandler Chapman rushed 15 times for 164 yards and a touchdown. His effort set a new SSC school record for single-season rushing yards. His mark is now 1,668 yards which eclipsed Bennett Rimmer's mark of 1,647 yards set in 2011.
Hudson Osborne threw for 166 yards and 4 touchdowns on 6-for-11 passing. His touchdown passes went to Jackson Dicerbo (76, 14), Levi Green (13), and Chapman (35).
Kyle Stegall also scored on a 7-yard run.
Evan Noel converted a 35-yard field goal and 6 PATs in the game.
The Rocks led 38-0 at halftime. Both of Port Gibson's scores came in the fourth quarter.
SSC (7-4) will travel to Raleigh next Friday for a second matchup against the Lions and Mississippi's top recruit in Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Full game details will be available in Wednesday's edition.
