The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws and the South Plaquemines Hurricanes met for the first time ever Friday night "between the walls" on a cool and crisp evening. With the temperatures finally getting football-friendly, the Rocks literally took the wind out of the Hurricanes 41-6.

SSC scored on five of their six first-half possessions to take a 34-0 lead into intermission. The Rocks opened the game on offense and promptly went down the field on seven pass plays to find the endzone. Max Favre connected with three different receivers during the possession with the final play being a 14-yard scoring toss to Conner Ladner with 9:52 left in the first period. Gene Hoffman converted on the PAT to make the score 7-0.

Blake Bilich, Hogan Benvenutti, Ryan Tyler and company stuffed the Hurricanes, forcing a punt. SSC took over on their own 29-yard line and Favre went back to the airwaves. He connected with Dallas Payne for 34 yards followed by a 31-yard gain to Bradley Darby. On the fifth play of the drive, Favre hit Darby for an 18-yard scoring aerial with 4:40 left in the opening quarter. Hoffman's PAT made the score 14-0.

The Hurricanes moved the ball on the ensuing drive, helped by a fake punt that went 36 yards to the Rock 32 yard line. But three plays later, Grant Sides intercepted the ball at the Rock 25 and returned it to the Hurricane 35-yard line.

Davien LaGarde ripped off an 18-yard gain followed by a Favre-to-Payne 12-yard scoring toss with 11:20 left to play in the half. Hoffman converted the PAT to make the score 21-0.

The two teams swapped possessions on three-and-out series before SSC strung a six-play drive together with an 18-yard scoring toss from Favre to Ladner that capped the drive with 2:10 left in the half. The PAT by Eduardo Recinos was good, pushing the score to 28-0.

Another three-and-out series by South Plaquemines gave the Rocks (5-3, 1-1) the ball at their own 39-yard line. Favre hit Darby for a 21-yard gain followed by a 40-yard scoring toss to Payne with 41 seconds remaining in the half. The PAT failed, leaving the score 34-0.

When the teams came out for the second half, a running clock was agreed. Eastman Montjoy recovered a fumble on the Hurricanes' first play from scrimmage at the 13-yard line. Favre hit Payne for a 13-yard touchdown with 10:05 left in the third quarter. Hoffman's PAT was good, making the score 41-0.

The Hurricanes found the endzone with 4:49 left to play in the game when Taighan Jones scored on a five-yard run. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the final score 41-6.

"This is the type of performance we have been aiming for, which is playing efficiently and consistently," SSC head coach Nate Encrapera said. "We had a solid week of practice and we got better this week. We have been playing with a hampered team the last few weeks with several key players out with injury. We are looking to get healthy and all the pieces back together soon. We have Vancleave next week at home and they will pose a very big challenge. They always have very strong line play on both sides of the ball. They are an intense and gritty opponent and we will need to match that intensity and grit in practice each day this week to be ready for the challenge."

Max Favre was 21-for-26 for 301 yards and six touchdowns. Bradley Darby had seven receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown while Payne had six receptions for 110 yards and three touchdowns. Conner Ladner caught five passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rocks return "between the walls" next Friday for Senior Night against the Vancleave Bulldogs. Vancleave lost to the Pass Christian Pirates last night 34-28. Game time is set for 7 p.m. See you at the game.