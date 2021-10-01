The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws shutout St. Patrick 42-0 in the Division 8-3A opener for both teams.
The Rocks (2-3, 1-0) jumped out to a 21-0 lead at intermission and doubled the score up in the second half.
Davien Lagarde rushed 30 times for 287 yards and three touchdowns. His scoring runs went for 19, 25, and 3 yards.
Alex Fabra was 8-for-12 passing for 48 yards and two touchdowns. He threw scoring aerials to Brandon Rhodes (15) and Ja'Kobe Cameron (20).
Cameron also returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown to close out the scoring.
The Rocks will host West Marion next Friday 'between the walls' for Homecoming. West Marion (3-3) beat Seminary last night 27-21.
