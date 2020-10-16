The Saint Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws traveled north to Madison to take on the St. Joseph Bruins in a non-conference match-up.
The Rocks (5-2, 1-1) blanked the Bruins (1-6) on their Homecoming behind a strong rushing attack.
The Rocks led 21-0 at halftime.
Chandler Chapman rushed 10 times for 129 yards and two scores while Kyle Stegall added 100 yards and two scores on nine carries. Gage Peterson threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 18-for-28 passing. He threw both touchdown passes to Nour Tayara.
The Rocks travel to Vancleave next week for a crucial Division 8-4A contest. The Bulldogs beat Pass Christian 40-28 last night. Full game details will be available in the Wednesday edition.
