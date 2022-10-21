The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws traveled north to take on the Perry Central Bulldogs in a key Division 8-3A contest and the Rocks bashed the Bulldogs 34-14.
SSC (6-3, 3-0) got two touchdown passes from Hudson Osborne, two field goals from Evan Noel, a rushing touchdown from Chandler Chapman, and a punt returned for a touchdown by Ethan Galloway to round out the scoring.
The win also guarantees the Rocks a home playoff game in the first round.
Osborne tossed a 33-yard scoring aerial to Jackson Dicerbo and a 14-yard score to Brady Logan. Noel converted a 44-yard and 50-yard field goal attempt for points. Chapman scored on a 12-yard run while Galloway returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown.
On defense, Jacob Bradford had 1.5 sacks in the game to make his career total 14.5 sacks which is now the career record at SSC eclipsing his brother Jordan's mark of 13.5.
Full game details will be available in Wednesday's edition of The Sea Coast Echo.
The Rocks will host defending Class 3A state champion Jefferson Davis County on Thursday, October 27, for the division championship. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. See you at the game!
