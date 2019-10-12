With the threat of severe weather looming across the region, there were many area football fans that decided to stay inside on Friday night. All I can say is that was the wrong decision.

The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws made the short trip across Highway 90 to take on Division 8-4A rival Bay High. The spectators got their money's worth and then sum. The Rocks held on for a 42-35 victory over the Tigers in a good old-fashioned rivalry game that in years past has been rather one-sided.

The Rocks (4-3, 1-1) started the game on offense and immediately went to their bread and butter which is the airwaves. Max Favre hit Bradley Darby for a 13-yard gain followed by a a 12-yard pickup to Dallas Payne. An offsides penalty pushed the ball a little further for SSC. Two plays later, Favre hit Darby for a 20-yard scoring pass with 9:30 left in the first quarter. Gene Hoffman converted on the PAT to make the score 7-0.

Denim Lombard took the ensuing kick at his own eight yard line. After weaving his way through the middle of the field, he found daylight and 92 yards later the Tigers lit up the scoreboard. Dawson Kotsakos converted the PAT and knotted the score at 7-7.

The Rocks were unable to make anything happen on their next possession and punted away. The Tigers took over on their own 13 yard line but did not need much time to convert. Sam Sheppard broke free for a 31-yard pickup followed by a face-mask penalty against SSC. Noah Cutter ripped off gains of 11 and nine yards before he capped off the drive with a 16-yard scoring run with 2:22 left in the opening quarter. Kotsakos converted on the PAT making the score 14-7.

The Rocks answered three plays into their next drive. Favre connected with Payne for three yards and Darby for 13 yards. On the third play, he hit Darby for a 45-yard scoring aerial with 1:55 left in the first quarter. The PAT by Hoffman missed leaving the score 14-13.

After the touchback, Cutter scored his second touchdown on a three-yard run with 8:22 left in the first half. Kotsakos converted on the PAT to make the score 21-13.

The Rocks took over on their own 42 yard line following an onsides kick attempt. After seven consecutive completions by Favre, he hit Connor Ladner for an eight-yard scoring toss with 5:42 left in the half. The two-point conversion attempt failed leaving the score 21-19.

The Tigers pushed the ball down the field on a 12-play drive that ended the first half with a 28-yard field goal attempt by Kotsakos that was blocked by Destin Whavers keeping the score 21-19 at intermission.

The Tigers started the second half on offense and it was apparent that SSC made adjustments as they forced a three-and-out. The Rocks took over on the Tiger 37 yard line after a negative yardage punt. Favre hit Darby for a 30-yard pick-up inside the Tiger 10 yard line. Three plays later, Favre hooked up with Payne for a five-yard scoring aerial with 8:41 left in the third quarter. The two-point conversion failed leaving the score 25-21.

The Rocks did a sky-kick on the ensuing kickoff and the ball popped loose on the fair catch and SSC recovered the loose ball at the Tiger 39 yard line. Favre hit Nour Tayara for a 26-yard gain to the Tiger 13 yard line. After three incomplete passes, Hoffman hit the left upright and the ball bounced in for a 30-yard field goal with 8:10 left in the third quarter making the score 28-21.

Following the touchback, it was Cutter all the way. Cutter had gains of six, seven, and three yards before he broke free for a 64-yard touchdown run with 6:13 left in the third quarter. Kotsakos converted on the PAT to make the score 28-28.

The Rocks answered with a six-play drive of their own. Favre hit Payne for a gain of 39 yards followed by a Davien LaGarde 16-yard pick-up. Favre went to Darby for a gain of 18 yards to the Tiger 14 yard line. LaGarde ripped off nine yards and then took the ball for a two-yard gain before Jordan Calomese forced a fumble that was recovered in the endzone by Hogan Benvenutti for a Rock touchdown with 3:29 left in the third quarter. The PAT missed leaving the score 34-28.

The Tigers were moving the ball on the ensuing drive before Josh Peters was picked off by Grant Sides on a tipped pass. Favre hit Ladner for a 12-yard gain before finding Payne for a 25-yard scoring toss with 11:05 left in the game. Favre hit Ladner for the two-point conversion making the score 42-28. The Tigers went on a 10-play drive that saw Cutter, Sheppard and Zachary West all carry the ball. Cutter capped the drive with a 10-yard scoring run with 5:12 left to play. Kotsakos converted on the PAT making the final score 42-35.

Bay High head coach Eric Collins commented, "This was a very exciting ball game. It was a chess match. Each time we did something they adjusted and we had to switch things. It was the same for them. Our kids played extremely hard and I am so proud of them for that. We are making progress and we are the corner but we just have not turned the corner yet. We have to win a game like this and get going in that new direction for us to stay we have turned the corner."

The Tigers were led by Noah Cutter who had 25 carries for 187 yards and four touchdowns.

SSC head coach Nate Encrapera stated, "Bay High is definitely on the right track. The coaches are doing a great job over there. This was a very fun game tonight. ... We forced a couple of bad outcomes for them and we were able to make them count which turned out to be the difference. Max Favre had a solid night throwing the football and our wide receivers really made good plays after the catch led by Dallas Payne.”

The Rocks' passing game was led by Max Favre who threw for 384 yards and five touchdowns on 29-for-38 passing with an interception. Payne led all receivers with 15 receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns followed by Darby with seven catches for 148 yards and two scores.

The Rocks will return "between the walls" to play the South Plaquemines Hurricanes next Friday. The Hurricanes beat Springfield 26-21 last night. Bay High will stay home next week and host the Moss Point Tigers who fell to Vancleave 29-22 last night. See you at the game!