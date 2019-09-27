The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws made their second consecutive 140-mile one way trip to play on the gridiron. But, this time the trip through the marsh, cedar trees and elevated roadways to Morgan City was worth the ride as SSC clipped the Central Catholic Eagles 28-21.

The Rocks (3-2) and the Eagles (1-2) played a relatively clean first half before the wear and tear affected focus and execution to slow the second half down.

Central Catholic got on the board first with a Ryan Miller to Freddie Calloway 17-yard scoring aerial with 8:02 left in the first quarter. Adlai Urbina converted on the PAT to make the score 7-0.

After two stellar defensive stops by SSC led by the charge of Lee Negrotto, Jaxon Favre, Blake Bilich, Trustin Northington and others, the Rocks got on the scoreboard. Max Favre tossed a 20-yard scoring aerial to Bradley Darby and Gene Hoffman converted the PAT to knot the score at 7-7 with 2:19 left in the half.

The Eagles got the ball to start the third quarter and went on a methodical drive but consecutive sacks by Negrotto and company thwarted the drive.

The Rocks took the lead on a 17-yard scoring pass from Favre to Dallas Payne with 2:48 left in the quarter. Hoffman's PAT was good and the score was 14-7.

Davidyione Bias knotted the score at 14-14 with a 53-yard run with 1:12 left in the third quarter. Urbina converted on the PAT.

The Eagles intercepted Favre at midfield on the ensuing possession. Four plays later the Eagles reached the endzone on a two-yard run by Bias with 10:24 left in the game. Urbina's PAT made the score 21-14.

But, the Rocks answered. Favre tossed a 33-yard scoring pass to Darby with 8:32 left in the game. Hoffman's PAT made the score 21-21.

Northington intercepted the Eagles at the Rock 30 yard line on the ensuing possession with 4:25 left to breathe life into the SSC sideline.

It took one play to reclaim the lead as Favre and Payne hooked up for a 52-yard scoring pass with 4:10 left to play. Hoffman converted on the PAT to make the score 28-21.

Northington put the icing on the cake with his second pick of the night with this one coming in the end zone with 60 seconds left to play.

SSC head coach Nate Encrapera commented, "Central Catholic was ready to play ans we knew they would be. What they do, they do very well and it showed tonight. We emphasized all week to the boys not to take them lightly. The layoff was hard on us and we are banged up some. But, it feels good to get the win after a month on the road. Dallas Payne and Lee Negrotto has tremendous games on opposite ends of the field. Lee's work ethic is solid on defense and we are putting Dallas in different positions to create matchups and his coach ability has been great. Josh Jordan continues to coach up our special teams which is a most important aspect that everyone would love to spend more time on. It is a factor in every game. This week we have to prepared for Moss Point and Rueben Lee who has drastically improved his throwing. They always have athletes and cause matchup problems. We will have to earn everything we get next week."

The Rocks were paced by Favre who was 18-for-31 passing for 255 yards, four touchdowns and a pick. Payne led the receivers with seven catches forn128 yards and two scores while Darby had teoncatches for 53 yards and two scores.

Negrotto tallied nine tackles and Jaxon Favre had seven stops to lead the tacklers. Northington had two picks and seven tackles.

The Rocks play Moss Point 'between the walls' next Friday. It is the first game back home for SSC in four weeks and will be Homecoming for SSC. Game time is set for 7pm. See you at the game!