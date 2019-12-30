Former Bay High Lady Tiger standout Christa Reed had her #33 jersey retired and placed on the Wall of Honor at the Bay High Tiger Dome during a ceremony on Friday, December 27th.

Reed, the fourth of four Reed sisters (Stephanie, Kendra, and Tamara) who starred on the hardwood for former Bay High head coach Debbie Triplett and the Lady Tigers, is in her second season of playing professional basketball for Killester of the Irish Super League where she averaged 20 points per game during her rookie year in 2018-19 and was named a second team All-Star. In her high school career at Bay High, Reed scored 3,416 points.

Reed was a three-time All-South Mississippi Player of the Year, three-time first team All-State selection, two-time Division 8-4A MVP, a North/South All-Star, a Mississippi/Alabama All-Star, a two-time Clarion Ledger Dandy Dozen selection, and 2013 Gatorade Player of the Year. Reed helped lead Bay High to the 2013 Class 4A state title and 36-0 record along with Ole Miss signed Bretta Hart.

She was ranked the 51st best player by ESPN coming out of high school in the country regardless of position and signed to play for Vanderbilt University where she set the career and single-season free throw and three-point field goal percentages as she joined the 1,000-point club.

She shot 44.6% from the three-point arc in 2016-17 and 42.2% for her career and 93.1% from the free throw line in 2017-18 and 83.2% for her career. While at Vanderbilt, Reed also served on the Southeastern Conference Leadership Council.