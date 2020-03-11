The Olen Welch Invitational meet was held at Long Beach High School.on Thursday, March 5th in honor of their longtime head track and field and cross country coach.

The Pass Christian Pirates claimed the team title in the boys division with 127 points while the Lady Pirates took second place with 158 points. The Hancock Hawks placed fifth in the boys division with 75 points and fourth in the girls division with 85 points.

The Pirates were led by Will McGuire who won the pole vault with a vault of 12’6” while teammate Brendan Boswell took third with 10’6”.

Andrew Moffett was a double winner claiming the top spot in the triple jump with a leap of 41’11” and the 300m hurdles with a time of 42.48. He also placed third in the 110m hurdles with a time of 16.31.

The 4x200m relay team won the event in 1:35.58.

Other top three finishers include Montrell McGowan in the high jump (3rd - 5’10”), Xavian Paige (2nd in 110m hurdles - 16.20; 2nd in 300m hurdles - 42.86), and Zach Thomas in the 1600m run (3rd - 5:17.01).

The Hancock Hawks were led by the 4x800m relay team which won the event in 9:15.22.

Devin Laneaux took second in the shot put with a throw of 40’ and second in the discus with a toss of 109’11”.

Joey Kelley placed second in the 800m run with a time of 2:13.89.

Drew Schafer was third in the shot put with a throw of 38’5”.

The Lady Pirates finished less than four points behind Long Beach in the chase for the team title. The Lady Pirates were paced by quadruple winner Kamdyn Skinner who won the high jump (5’4”), triple jump (33’6”), 200m dash (27.08) and the 300m hurdles (48.49).

Other top three finishes for the Lady Pirates include Deja Howard in the high jump (2nd - 5’) and 100m hurdles (3rd - 20.30), Haleigh Haynes in the high jump (3rd - 4’10”), Katherine Newman in the pole vault (2nd - 8’) and discus (2nd - 69’8”), Haley Clark in the 3200m run (2nd - 13:30.02), Kealy Skinner in the 800m run (3rd - 2:41.23), the 4x200m relay team (2nd - 1:56.52), and the 4x400m relay team (2nd - 4:40.83).

The Hancock Lady Hawks were led by Shermaine Preston who won the long jump with a leap of 14’1”, Bri Pullom who was third in the triple jump (30’3”), and third in the 100m (13.88).

The Lady Hawks’ 4x200m relay took third with a time of 1:57.58 while the 4x800m relay team was second with a time of 11:26.42.

Karly Wilson placed second in the 800m with a time of 2:40.09.