The Pass Christian Pirates were the only area team to secure a victory last Friday but it came at the hands of another area team, the Bay High Tigers. The Hancock Hawks and the St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws also fell on Friday evening.

The Pirates (5-2, 1-0) took advantage of five turnovers by the Bay High Tigers (5-1, 0-1) en route to a 42-14 win at McDonald Stadium.

The Pirates scored on their first play from scrimmage when Huu Nguyen ripped off a 65-yard scoring run.

Dustin Allison threw for 204 yards and four touchdowns and he also had 47 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Allison's scoring tosses went to Xavion Paige, Dylan Necaise, Kameron White and Xavian Chamberlain. Necaise led all receivers with three catches for 92 yards and Nguyen led all runners with six carries for 165 yards.

Reese Gorman led Pass Christian with 12 tackles and Chamberlain tallied 10 stops. Davon Klein was perfect on PATs going 6-for-6.

Allison has thrown for 2,004 yards and 23 touchdowns on 99-for-171 passing. He has also run for 345 yards and six touchdowns. Nguyen leads Pass Christian in rushing with 438 yards on 54 carries and two scores.

White leads the Pirates in receiving with 738 yards and seven touchdowns on 32 receptions.

Gorman paces the Pirate defense with 70 total tackles followed by Gordon Ward with 63 stops.

Bay High led early on a Josh Peters one-yard plunge. Josh Bell added the Tigers' other score on a 14-yard run with less than a minute to play. Defensive statistics were not available for Bay High.

The Tigers are led in rushing by Noah Cutter with 538 yards and six touchdowns on 68 touches while Sam Sheppard has 416 yards and seven scores in 39 carries.

Zachary West leads the Tigers with 34 stops including 10 tackles for loss and five sacks.

The Pirates are set to enjoy an off-week this week while Bay High is set to host the Rocks.

The Hancock Hawks (3-3, 0-2) went into the fourth quarter last week with a strong shot to upset St. Martin; however, the final frame belonged to the Yellow Jackets as they stung the Hawks 54-35.

Sema'j Robertson rushed for 101 yards and two scores while Chris Bernard caught six passes for 206 yards and two more scores to pace the Hawks.

Pierre Fowler and Wyatt Ladner each scored a rushing touchdown, as well.

This week Hancock will make the trip to Gulfport to take on the Admirals (4-2, 2-0) who bested West Harrison last week 36-8.

Hancock has been led by Sebastian Fausett in the ground game as he has 668 yards rushing with six touchdowns followed by Robertson with 435 yards and two scores.

Jordan Zulli leads the receivers with 16 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns.

Colby McGough anchors the defense with 63 total tackles including seven for loss.

This week the Hawk defensive secondary will be challenged by Admirals QB Cade Crosby who has thrown for 1,073 yards and 13 touchdowns against just two interceptions.

Tyran Gable leads the ground attack with 305 yards rushing and five scores while Deshun Shields leads the receiving corps with 523 yards and eight touchdowns. Michael Esters III anchors the defense with 47 stops with four hurries.

Hancock is going into a tough place to play against a team that is beginning to find itself. The Hawks will need to control the line of scrimmage and dominate time of possession on offense. The Hawk defense will Hawk to get ball carriers and receivers on the ground and not allow YAC yards (yards after contact).

The Rocks (3-3, 0-1) dropped their 96th Homecoming game 46-38 to the previous winless Moss Point Tigers.

The Tigers (1-5, 1-0) were led by talented senior Quarterback Reuben Lee who threw for 356 yards and three scores in the upset win.

The Tigers racked up 583 yards on offense while SSC put up 471 yards.

Lee also added 75 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the game for Moss Point.

The Rocks were led by Max Favre who threw for 435 yards and four touchdowns on 30-for-42 passing. He also had three picks including the one that sealed the decision with 3:33 left on the Tiger 16 yard line.

Dallas Payne caught 10 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns. The yardage was one-yard shy of the school record of 263 yards set by Brennan Bradley in 2013.

Favre also tossed a scoring aerial to Bradley Braby who finished the game with nine catches for 99 yards.

Davien LaGarde added a three-yard scoring run and Gene Hoffman kicked a 32-yard field goal.to go along with five PATs.

On defense, SSC was led by Lee Negrotto with 11 tackles including 2.5 sacks and four hurries. Trustin Northington and Ryan McClellon each added 10 stops.

Favre has thrown for 1,578 yards and 16 touchdowns on 116-for-187 passing while Payne has caught 43 passes for 744 yards and nine touchdowns. Darby has 30 catches for 382 yards and four touchdowns. Northington leads the Rocksnon defense with 52 tackles and three interceptions while Negrotto has chipped in 49 stops including 16 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and 11 hurries.

The Bay High/SSC rivalry game has been coined as the 'Battle for the Crab Trap' and this year marks the 51st time the game has been played between the two teams. The Rocks hold a 31-19 advantage in the series that dates back to 1945.

The Tigers are an upstart squad in 2019 and feature a new ground control offensive scheme but have had trouble holding onto the football as of late. The Rocks continue to have a mastery of the air waves. This is a classic matchup of ground control versus air raid systems. The Rocks can score in 10 seconds while Bay High prefers drives that last 10 plays or longer.

The Rocks and the Tigers battled to a 7-0 decision in 2018 in favor of SSC. The last time the Tigers beat SSC was 2012 when Bay High won 44-7 and SSC went 0-9 on the season. In 2012, Bay High had their most successful season on the gridiron in school history when they advanced to the Class 4A state quarter-finals.

This game could be decided by the team that has the ball last. However, if you plan to go to the only game in the area, arrive early. Parents lock the little ones up as a smash-mouth football game will break out at Joe D. McCullough Stadium on Athletic Drive at 7pm Friday evening.

Kickoff for both games is set for 7pm and it feels like football weather may be in the forecast for Friday evening. See you at the game!