With the 2019 gridiron season in the books, the All-Division honors have been released. The Pass Christian Pirates led the area with 10 selections on the All-Division 8-4A team including overall Player of the Year while the St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws placed nine selections on the team. The Bay High Tigers added three to the squad. The Hancock Hawks, a member of Region 4-6A, placed three members on the first team and four on the second team.

The Pirates ended their 2019 campaign with an overall record of 8-4 and the #2-seed from Division 8-4A. The Pirates also won the program's first playoff game with their 35-20 win over Purvis on November 8th.

The Pirates were led by Division 8-4A Player of the Year Dustin Allison.

Allison, a 6'1" 198-lb quarterback, threw for 3,123 yards and 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 167-for-285 passing. He completed 58.6% of his passes. He also rushed 92 times for 609 yards and nine touchdowns.

Allison was joined on the team by teammates OL Kenny Nguyen, WR Kameron White, LB Reese Gorman, DE Montrel Alexander, DL Bryson Adams, LB Gordon Ward, DB Xavion Paige, ATH Andrew Moffett, and K Davon Klein.

Gorman, a 6' 210-lb four-year starter, earned the division's Defensive Player of the Year. He collected 127 tackles including 52 solos, seven tackles for loss, one sack, three hurries, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

White (5'9, 140-lbs)played wide receiver and caught 48 passes for 1,009 yards and 11 touchdowns while Nguyen graded out at 82% on the season in the trenches for the Pirates.

Alexander, 6' 195-lbs, lined up at defensive end and tallied 79 tackles including 15 tackles for loss, four sacks, 23 hurries, and two fumble recoveries. Adams, 6' 224-lbs, also lined up on the defensive front for Pass Christian and recorded 50 tackles with 16 tackles for loss, three sacks, 24 hurries, and a blocked punt.

Ward, 5'11" 190-lbs, played on the second level of the defense and contributed 117 tackles including 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, eight hurries, and a fumble recovery.

Paige, 5'11" 165-lbs, roamed the defensive backfield and made 66 tackles with 42 solos, and five interceptions.

Moffett, 6' 170-lbs, was a jack of all trades and was selected as an athlete. He caught 52 passes for 1,085 yards and 10 touchdowns, had 218 kickoff return yards, made 67 tackles on defense with five interceptions and 136 return yards and forced seven fumbles.

Klein made 50-of-52 PAT's and 4-for-5 field goals.

The Rocks advanced to the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs as the #3-seed and fell to the eventual Class 4A South State Champion Poplarville Hornets. SSC finished the year with a 6-5 overall record. The Rocks were led by Co-Offensive Player of the Year Dallas Payne.

Payne, a 6'4" 190lb wide receiver, caught 85 passes for 1,231 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also scored one rushing touchdown and had 202 return yards on eight punts.

Payne was joined on the team by teammates QB Max Favre, OL Seth Cook, TE Lee Negrotto, DL Ryan McClellon, LB Blake Bilich, DB Trustin Northington, DB Grant Sides and Returner Davien Lagarde.

Favre, a second-generation QB in Hancock County, threw for 3,086 yards and 39 touchdowns with 14 interceptions on 232-for-357 passing. He completed 65% of his passes and finished with a 112.3 QB rating for the season.

Cook, a two-year starter at offensive line, graded out at 87% for the year.

Negrotto, a 6'3" 230-pounder who split time on both sides of the ball, caught 31 passes for 480 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had 50 tackles on defense including 16 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and 11 hurries.

McClellon, a 6'1" 220-lb end, made 58 tackles including seven tackles for loss, one sack, two hurries, and a fumble recovery on the line.

Bilich, a 6' 190-lb backer, collected 86 tackles with six tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and three pass break-ups.

Northington, a 6'1" 175-lb free safety, led the Rocks in tackles with 96 including three tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Sides, a 5'10" 170-lb safety, tallied 41 tackles with three tackles for loss and had six interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Lagarde, a 5'11" 180-lb athlete, returned 17 kickoffs for 580 yards and three touchdowns including a school record 99 yard return. He also returned an interception for a touchdown.

The Bay High Tigers finished with a winning record of 5-4 for the first time since 2012. They were represented on the team by RB Noah Cutter, RB Sam Sheppard, and OL Seth Russo.

Cutter, a 6'1" 210-lb bruiser, rushed 132 times for 974 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 49 yards.

Sheppard, a 5'9" 175-lb scatback, collected 862 yards rushing on 106 carries and nine touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 69 yards.

Russo, a 6'2" 280-lb tackle, graded out at 90% for the season on the offensive line.

The Division 8-4A coaches only selected a first team and allow their coaches to select their own honorable mention selections.

The Hawks ended their campaign with a 4-7 overall record. As members of Region 4-6A, the coaches select a first and second team along with honorable mention selections.

The Hawks were represented on the first team by OL Christian Sapp, OL Quintin Fowler, and LS Riley Welsh. The second team honorees included WR Jordan Zulli, TE Jordan Foushee, QB Sema'j Robertson, and K Austin Hyde. The honorable mention selections were DB Tanner Lemon and RB Sebastian Fausett.

Sapp, a 6'2' 312-lb tackle, graded out at 89% on the season while Fowler, a 6'3" 278-lb guard, graded out at 91% for the season.

Welsh was selected as a long snapper for his precision in placing the ball to the holder and to the punter on special teams.

Zulli, a 6'1" 154-lb wideout, caught 21 passes for 482 yards and four touchdowns while Foushee, a 6'2" 205-lb end, caught 11 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown.

Robertson, a 6' 178-lb dual threat, threw for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns with nine interceptions on 59-for-110 passing. He also rushed 97 times for 747 yards and seven scores.

Hyde, a 5'11" kicker, converted 30-for-31 PATs and 2-for-7 field goals.

Lemon, a 5'10" 185-lb defensive back, made 66 tackles and two interceptions while Fausett, a 5'9" 200-lb bruiser, rushed 215 times for 1,360 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 42 yards.