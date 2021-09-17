The Pass Christian Pirates remained undefeated with a 17-7 victory over Saint Stanislaus Friday night.
The Rocks jumped out front first on a 14-yard scoring run with 9:36 left in the first quarter by Davien Lagarde. Evan Noel converted the PAT to go up 7-0.
Pass Christian answered with 1:55 left in the first half on a 24-yard field goal by Davon Klein to make the score 7-3.
With 7:41 left in the third quarter, Kam White tossed a 45-yard scoring aerial to Anthony James. Klein nailed the PAT to make the score 10-7.
Pass Christian sealed the victory with a six-yard interception return by Jaylin Acker with 8:35 left in the game. Klein made the final score 17-7 with the PAT.
Lagarde led SSC with 11 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown.
Jacqueline Alexander-Dedeaux had 18 carries for 100 yards while White had 19 carries for 82 yards for the Pirates.
Pass Christian (3-0) hosts Poplarville next Friday while SSC travels across town to play Bay High.
Look for full game details in Wednesday's edition of The Sea Coast Echo.
