The Pass Christian Pirates seemed to have everything in control on the road against the Vancleave Bulldogs Friday night enjoying a 27-7 lead about midway through the fourth quarter when chaos broke free.

On a fourth-and-one, the Pirates were stuffed and turned the ball over on downs. After that transition, the Bulldogs found a way to scramble back into the game aided by two personal foul penalties on the Pirates. Vancleave pulled to within a touchdown 27-21 on quarterback scrambles.

The Pirates would score another touchdown before their defense would put Vancleave in a fourth-and-15 situation. Vancleave scrambled out of the deficit for a 50-yard touchdown to make the score 34-28.

Pass Christian's Dustin Allison threw a touchdown pass to Andrew Moffett and Clayton McGill. Kameron White scored on a 20-yard run while Huu Nguyen scored from six yards out. Allison also added a 50-yard scoring run, as well.

Pass Christian head coach Blake Pennock commented, "Tonight was a crazy set of downs and we let it get too close. We had some miscues on defense and our mistakes put us in a desperate position. We will have to clean up our mistakes, take care of the ball and play smart football because Moss point can score from anywhere. We will have to control the controllable. But, it is a great night to be a Pirate."

The Pirates (6-2, 2-0) will make another trip to Jackson County next week to take on the Tigers of Moss Point who beat Bay High on Friday night 49-41. Game time is set for 7pm. See you at the game!