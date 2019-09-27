It took only a series and the Pass Christian Pirates found their groove again for homecoming. The Pirates defense dominated the visiting Bulldogs at the line of scrimmage and shut out Perry Central 42-0.

The Pirates (4-2) have not won a homecoming since Sept. 8, 2017, when they defeated the West Harrison Hurricanes.

"We preached playing clean football all week," said Pass Christian Head Football Coach Blake Pennock. "I'm very proud of our defense, as we have taken it on the chin until now."

With the Bulldogs punting after a quick three-and-out possession to open the game, the Pirates quickly marched down the field on seven plays only to allow a sack and an incomplete pass inside the red zone before missing a 32-yard field goal.

After the Pirates forced another punt, Pass Christian senior Dustin "Gunslinger" Allison pick-pocketed the Bulldog defense. In four plays, Allison found senior receiver Andrew Moffett for a 27-yard touchdown pass.

With Pass Christian kicker Davon Klein converting the first out of six extra points, the score was Pirates 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Beginning a lengthy 17-play drive in the second quarter, Pass Christian running back Hu Nguyen dove in the end zone to increase the Pirates’ lead 14-0.

The Pirates defense wouldn't budge the whole game, stopping the Bulldogs from even converting a first down. Perry Central only crossed midfield one time during the game.

Back to work, the Pirates offense went with three plays and a 25-yard scamper by Allison for a touchdown with 3:14 left in the half.

On the last play before the half, the Perry Central Bulldogs attempted a punt with a high snap that was recovered by Pass Christian strong safety Kelton Necaise in the end zone for a touchdown.

The halftime score posted was 28-0 with a Pirates lead.

Before the game, Julia Hanson was announced as the 2019 Homecoming Queen for Pass Christian High School.

No let-up came from the Pirates after halftime, as Allison found receiver Kameron White 60 yards for a Pass Christian touchdown with 11:06 left in the third quarter.

Pass Christian secured the victory when Senior Xavian Page recovered a Bulldog fumble from a punt inside the red zone. Three plays later, senior Gordon Ward punched the final ticket to victory for the Pirates from four yards out and a Pass Christian 42-0 lead.

The defense played well led by Seniors Ward and Reese Gormon, not allowing Perry Central across midfield and having 12 tackles for loss.

Allison finished with 17-26 passing for 277 yards, 2 touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown.

Pass Receivers White and Moffett finished with a touchdown apiece. White had 141 yards on seven receptions and Moffett finished with 98 yards on 5 catches.

Next week, Pass Christian (4-2) will host cross-town rival, undefeated Bay High (5-0) in the first district game at Francis McDonald Stadium.

"We know this Bay High team is well-coached and we need to match their intensity," said Pennock. "We want to be on the field offensively."

The "Battle of the Bridge" starts at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4.