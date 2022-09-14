Another week of a close, single-digit contest for the Pass Christian Pirates football team with the exception of being victorious. Playing on the road at the Cowart Stadium, Friday, September 9, the Pirates (2-1) held on late for a 21-14 win against the Purvis Tornadoes.
Starting on the wrong side of the scoreboard, Pass Christian gave up a touchdown pass with 1:58 left in the first quarter. The Tornadoes could not convert a two-point try; which left the score 6-0 in favor of Purvis.
On the next drive, the Pirates drove down the field 55 yards with eventually finding the end zone on a two yard scamper from Jacquez Alexander-Dedeaux. Following an extra point by Pass Christian Placekicker Karsten Mooney, the Pirates took the lead 7-6 with 11 minutes left in the first half.
Once the Pirates received the ball on the next series, Pass Christian scored on the second possession with Alexander-Dedeaux racing around the edge for a 23-yard touchdown and 8:49 left in the half. When the point after was converted by Mooney, the Pirates increased their lead 14-6.
Following the half, Pass Christian came out offensively aggressive, scoring on a two-yard direct snap to Alexander-Dedeaux. After the PAT and the Pirates final score, Pass Christian took a 21-6 lead with over eight minutes left in the third quarter.
Fortunately, the Pirates only allowed one more score from the Tornadoes with 4:35 left in the game and secured the victory 21-14.
"Proud of how our kids responded this week," said Pass Christian Head Football Coach Chase Carmody. "Purvis is a good team and to be able to go on the road and get a win is big for us."
Offensively, Alexander-Dedeaux led the way for the Pirates finishing with 204 yards on 23 carries and all three touchdowns. Quarterback Ladd Scriber had 83 yards while completing 9/18 passing.
Pass Christian Receivers Anthony James and Terry Patton, Jr. combined for 8 receptions and just under 80 yards.
The Pirates defense held firm putting together 6 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 11 tackles for loss. Pass Christian's Jayden Acker, Mooney, and Malik Cherry each had 8 tackles while teammates Micah McKay and Aiden Dedeaux each grabbed an interception.
On Friday, Sept.16, the Pirates return home to face long-time rival, non-district opponent; St. Stanislaus at the Francis McDonald Stadium. The game starts at 7:30pm.
