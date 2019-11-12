This year’s Pass Christian High School football team has set numerous historical records, but it’ll have a tough task this Friday against undefeated South Pike to continue on the road to a state title.

Last Friday, Pass Christian (8-3) won its first playoff game since the incarnation of the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) with a 35-20 victory over Purvis. Hosting the No. 3 seed Purvis from Region 7-4A, the Pirates’ defense forced five turnovers and a special teams onside kick to secure the win in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

The Pirates – the No. 2 seed from Region 8 – will play on the road against District 6 Champion South Pike (12-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The Eagles have won three consecutive region titles, but have not gotten past the state quarterfinals either previous year. Additionally, the Eagles have not given up more than 18 points in any game this season and their offense was only held to under four touchdowns in one game.

Historically, South Pike has a winning tradition with two state titles in the early 1990s and recent success in the 4A ranks.

“South Pike is a very athletic team that can score from anywhere on the field,” said Pass Christian coach Blake Pennock. “We will have to do a great job getting hats to the football and tackling.”

In building tradition, Pirates’ high-octane offense has only been held to fewer than 30 points twice this season and has produced 4,594 yards in 11 games.

“Offensively, for us it will be important to find some success on the ground,” said Pennock. “They do a good job up front and we'll need to do some things early to get the running game going to open up the passing lanes.”

Pass Christian senior quarterback Dustin Allison has had an extraordinary season, leading the Coast with 3,016 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Even with those numbers, Allison doesn't shy away from the ground, rushing for 532 yards and 9 TDs.

The Pirates’ offense is plentiful across the board with top targeted receivers Andrew Moffett and Kameron White accounting for 10 touchdowns each while both having close to 1,000 yards receiving.

Although not talked about much, Pass Christian's defense has held other teams in check throughout the season. Senior linebackers Reese Gorman and Gordon Ward have been the leaders throughout the year with close to 100 tackles.