The Pass Christian Pirates' historic 2019 football season came to an end Friday night after a 48-6 loss to the South Pike Eagles in the second round of the MHSAA 4A Playoffs.

The undefeated Region 6-4A Champions South Pike (13-0) jumped on the Pirates early, scoring two quick touchdown passes from Eagles quarterback Dontavious Turner before the Pirates could even get a first down.

Eventually, on South Pike’s third possession, Pass Christian defensive back Xavian Page grabbed an interception with 1:43 left in the first quarter.

Setting the pace for the rest of the game, the Pirates' high octane offense could not find rhythm and punted the ball back to the Eagles. After three plays and the start of the second quarter, Turner jetted past Pirate defenders for a 42-yard touchdown run. The two point-conversion failed, so the score was 20-0.

Then the Pirates ran into a brick wall. When the Eagles got the ball back, Turner tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass on a six-play series. The Eagles increased their lead to 26-0 with 7:42 left in the third quarter.

Despite the Pirates' hard defensive fight, the Eagles scored again before the half. The two-point conversion was good, making the halftime score 34-0.

The second half was much like the first for the Pirates -- the Eagles recovered a fumble and South Pike returned it for a 22-yard touchdown. With the two-point conversion, the new score was 42-0.

On the last score for the Eagles, South Pike drove down on 14 plays, following Pass Christian three-and-out again on offense. Eagles running back Chris Royal scored the final touchdown for South Pike on an 11-yard run. The extra point failed, leaving the score 48-0 with 3:27 left in the third quarter.

As they have all season, the gutsy Pass Pirates continued the fight. With a rowdy defense flying around the ball, they didn’t allow any fourth-quarter points.

Pass Christian senior quarterback Dustin Allison finally found Pirates receiver Kameron White for a 20-yard diving touchdown reception in the corner of the end zone with 9:55 left in the game. The extra point was missed, making the score 48-6, which would be the final.

The Pirates' goal was setup by a fumble on a punt that was recovered by senior Andrew Moffett.

“South Pike was super fast, athletic, and where your program is supposed to be,” Pass Christian Head Football Coach Blake Pennock said. “We fought hard for all four quarters and we want to keep moving forward with the program. I’m proud of all the seniors and team.”

The 2019 Pirates finished their season with a loss, but they went the farthest the team has ever gone in Pass High's history.