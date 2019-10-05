Pass High (5-2, 1-0) ended Bay High's (5-1, 0-1) undefeated season with a 42-14 win over the Tigers in Pass Christian on Friday night.

Coming off a one win, no district victory season of 2018, the Pirates had much to prove against the undefeated, cross-town rival Bay High. The Pirates' offense capitalized off of some big plays on the night, including their first play from scrimmage on a 65-yard Huu Nguyen run for their opening score, but the Pirates got a little help from the Tigers' five turnovers.

The Tigers game plan was to control the ball and keep the ball out of the hands of the Pirates' talented playmaker quarterback Dustin Allen. That strategy worked early as the Tigers' first two drives ate up all but 19 seconds in the first quarter.

Following a 13-play drive in the opening minutes, Bay started with a score from the one yard line by Bay High's quarterback Josh Peters. Once kicker Dawson Kotsakos converted the extra point, Bay High took their only lead with 6:23 in the first quarter. On their second possession, the Tigers put together a 12-play drive to the Pass High 23 yard line, but gave up their first turnover of the night on a fumble.

The Pirates failed to convert a score on the possession, but the Tigers next possession ended in a Pirates' fumble recovery, at the Bay High 35 yard line, and the Pirates capitalized as Allen went for the score and a lead they would never surrender.

Bay High's fumble during their first possession of the second quarter led to a five series play that capitalized with Allison diving in from the one yard line for a touchdown with 6:52 left in the half. The new score was 14-7.

Andrew Moffett intercepted Bay High quarterback Josh Peters on their next possession, and the Pirates capitalized again, this time with a screen pass from Allen to Kameron White for 30 yards and a score.

Allison led the Pirates’ charge with five touchdown passes, one rushing score, and 202 yards passing. Currently, Allison is one of the top quarterbacks for passing yardage in the state.

The Pirates closed out the first half scoring with a 72-yard scoring toss from Allen to Dylan Necaise to take a 21-7 leading going into halftime. They added another score on the third snap of the third quarter as Allen connected with Javlin Acker on a 10-yard passing score.

The Pirates would intercept the Tigers one more time with just over two minutes remaining in the game, and the Pirates would turn that into a 13-play drive that culminated with a 10-yard scoring toss to Xavian Chamberlain.

The Tigers would close out the game's scoring with a 14-yard run by Josh Bell with 30 seconds left in the game.

"I am really excited for the team," said Pass Christian High Football Coach Blake Pennock. "We won this game at the line of scrimmage, which allowed us to make the game vertical. ... Bay High does such a good job with the offense they have. We just had to match that intensity, and I challenged our guys to not only match it but exceed it, and I think that they did that tonight. And I think that was the difference, and of course with the big turnovers, that helped us a lot.”

"Turnovers were the big factor in our loss," said Bay High's Head Football Coach Eric Collins. "Our offense doesn't give us the ability to make turnovers.

"We'd have a nice drive going, and we'd turn the ball over. In our offense and in what we do, you can't turn the ball over. Hats off to (the Pirates); they played a very physical game. We wanted to come out and control the football. They controlled the football tonight.

Pass Christian has a bye next week while Bay host in-town district rivals St. Stanislaus for the “Battle for the Crab Trap.”