The Pass Christian High School football team enjoyed its first winning season in more than a decade, posting a 7-3 mark this fall.

The Pirates still have another box to check when it comes to Friday night’s state 4A playoff opener. Pass hasn’t won a football playoff game in the school’s history.

That could all change in a few days when the Pirates entertain Purvis, which finished the regular season with a 6-5 record. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Pass defeated the Tornadoes back on Sept. 6 in a 39-38 thriller, and the Pirates’ head coach Blake Pennock said he believes there’s an edge to be found in a rematch come playoff time.

“I think there’s a good advantage to it,” Pennock said. “You get a chance to review film and see where we’ve matured and made adjustments and other areas where we need to fix some things.

“You get to understand some of the match-ups you have in the game, especially at the line of scrimmage,” he added. “We were a little soft in that first game and we need to be more physical on Friday. We had a big lead against them in that game and then let them back in it and turned in into a barnburner.”

Pass Christian’s offense has gone primarily through senior quarterback Dustin Allison. He is 144 for 241 passing this season for 2,788 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also run the ball 75 times for 469 yards and another eight TDs.

“Our quarterback is the key to a lot of our offense,” Pennock said. “He’s our triggerman and makes us go. I hope he continues that during our playoff run.”

Andrew Moffett leads the Pirates in receiving with 45 catches for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns. Teammate Kameron White had 43 catches for 896 yards and another nine TDs. In the backfield, Huu Nguyen has carried the load with 89 rushes for 621 yards and four scores.

Defensively, senior linebacker Reese Gorman leads the Pirates with 97 tackles. Fellow senior Gordon Ward has registered 85 tackles and three sacks.

That corps of Pirates have helped the team bounce back from a 1-9 campaign just a year ago. Pass made the playoffs in 2017 and ’16 with identical 5-6 marks, but was bounced from the state tournament in the first round both seasons.

Pass Christian’s high-powered offense is averaging 35 points per game this fall, 281 yards passing and 138 yards on the ground.

For Purvis, it will primarily keep the ball on the ground with a Wing-T offense.

Running back Ty Badon is their workhorse with 120 carries, 735 yards and six TDs this year.

The Tornadoes are expected to start sophomore Walker Flatt at quarterback. He’s seen playing time as their signal-caller ever since starter Hunter Robinson was lost to a shoulder injury in mid-October.