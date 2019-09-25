It's been a good week for Pearl River freshman John Bowman (Bay St. Louis; Bay).

Fresh off of leading the undefeated Wildcats (5-0-1 overall) to a 2-0 record last week, Bowman was named the MACJC Goalkeeper of the Week on Tuesday.

Wednesday, Bowman was honored by the NJCAA, landing the national Goalkeeper of the Week honor.

During last week's sweep of Southwest and Jones College, Bowman turned away five shots in PRCC's 6-2 victory over the Bears last Tuesday; he had received a yellow card and was not in goal for the Bears' two goals. The freshman then saved all four shots he faced Friday in a 4-0 shutout at JC.

Bowman has already added to his impressive form, leading PRCC to a 6-0 victory over visiting East Central on Tuesday. The clean sheet helped push Bowman's shutout streak to 473 consecutive minutes without surrendering a goal.

Through six games, Bowman has stopped 23 of 24 shots he's faced. Bowman's 0.16 goals against average currently ranks 11th in the NJCAA and his .958 save percentage is good enough for ninth nationally; both numbers are good enough for second among keepers who have played more than two games. His four shutouts are tied for tops in the country.

HONORABLE WILDCATS

Wednesday's recognition isn't the first time a Wildcat has landed a NJCAA honor. Bowman's predecessor, Kobe Lie (Hattiesburg; North Forrest), was named the NJCAA Goalkeeper of the Week twice last season. Bowman's counterpart on the women's soccer team, Paige Horsnell (London, England), was also named the MACJC Goalkeeper of the Week on Tuesday.

Bowman is the first MACJC men's soccer player to be honored by the NJCAA in 2019.