Dustin Allison's five-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds to play Friday gave the Pass Christian Pirates a thrilling 39-36 victory on the road against the Purvis Tornadoes.

The Pirates are now 3-0 on the young season.

"I'm super happy for the kids, the program, and the community to be 3-0, but we still have some work to do to be wherre we want to be," Pirates Head Coach Blake Pennock said.

"We did not play well at times tonight, but we overcame adversity and got the win."

The Pirates built a 24-6 halftime lead only to see Purvis storm back in the second half to take the lead 36-31 with 2:25 to play.

Andrew Moffett returned the ensuing kickoff to midfield and Allison then led the Pirates to the end zone in the final seconds.

He added a two-point conversion run to make the final 39-36.

Allison also three for 290 yards and three scores in the contest.

Moffett and Xavien Page scored rushing touchdowns for the Pirates.

Devin Cline added a field-goal for the Pass.

The Pirates will take on West Harrison next week.