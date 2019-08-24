Coming off a disappointing season, the Pass Christian Pirates won their second consecutive Oyster Bowl over the Long Beach Bearcats 42-27 to win the first game of the 2019 season at Francis McDonald Stadium.

Despite the routine back-and-forth between cross-town rivals, the Pirates converted three turnovers and three missed field goals for the first home game victory in a year.

“The game went both ways, but we were lucky because of the defense in the first half,” said Pass Christian Head Coach Blake Pennock, who won his first game as a head coach. “Senior Quarterback Dustin Allison stepped it up in the second half.”

The game opened up with the Bearcats controlling most of the time of possession and scoring an early touchdown with 3:13 left in the quarter. Countering the drive, the Pirates took an eight play drive before Allison tossed a 15-yard pass to receiver Dylan Necaise. After Pass Christian Kicker Davon Klein converted the extra point, the score was tied 7-7 with 34 seconds left in the quarter.

Stopping a Long Beach seven-play drive, Pirate safety Aden Purchner intercepted a pass and returned it for 41 yards with Pass Christian scoring a touchdown on a 13-yard toss from Allison to Kameron White for a touchdown. The score was 14-7 after the extra point was converted with 9:37 left in the half.

The Pirates (1-0) never lost the lead after that with Allison completing nine-yard, 74-yard and 59-yard touchdown passes. Allison finished with 277 yards and four touchdowns

The next game for the Pirates is next Friday, Aug. 30 in Brooklyn against Forrest County Agricultural High School. Kick-off is scheduled at 7 p.m.