The Pass Christian Pirates broke a tie late in the first quarter against the Forrest County Aggies and never looked back, winning the game 38-14.

Playing a tough, aggressive road team, the Pirates went to a land of unchartered territories and have started the season 2-0.

“Our depth was the key in this victory,” said Pass Christian Head Football Coach Blake Pennock. “We withstood the physicality of this tough Forrest County team and capitalized off a few mistakes.”

Forrest County came out swinging, scoring a 59-yard touchdown pass on a flea-flicker from scrimmage. After the extra point was converted, the early lead was FCAHS 7-0 with 10:08 left in the first quarter.

Pass Christian answered with a seven-play drive, where the Pirates fullback Bryson Adams dove in from two yards out.

With Pass Kicker Davon Klein converting the first of five extra points for the Pirates, the score was tied 7-7 at 6:39 left in the quarter. After a turnover of downs by the Aggies, Pass put together a 13-play drive with Klein kicking a 34 yard field goal to put the Pirates up 10-7 at 8:03 left in the half.

Quickly, FCAHS scored on a 59-yard scamper on the third play of the series. Once the extra point was converted at 6:06 left in the half, the score changed with the Aggies leading 14-10.

Fortunately for Pass Christian, the Aggies would not score again as the Pirates scored four unanswered touchdowns.

The first touchdown coming on a nine-yard keeper from Pass Christian Senior Veteran Quarterback Dustin Allison with 4:48 left in the half for a resurgent Pirate lead 17-14.

Following a few botched snaps and fumbles, Allison found Receiver Kameron White and

Xavian Page in the back of the end zone for touchdowns. The Pirates lead increased to 31-14 at the end of the half.

At Pass High’s first possession in the second half, Allison threw a lofty 63-yard touchdown pass to White again with 4:28 left in the quarter. With the PAT converted, the Pirates went up 38-14 and held this until the end.

The next game for the Pirates is at 7 p.m. in Purvis on Sept. 6.