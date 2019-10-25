With the end of the season and play-off seeding hanging in the balance, the Pass Christian Pirates on Friday dropped a close match-up against district rival Moss Point 31-28 on a last-second 27-yard field goal.

The Pirates (6-3, 2-1) lost their first district game and next week’s match against cross-town rival St. Stanislaus will decide if Pass Christian hosts its third-overall playoff game in the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA).

Due to inclement weather on Friday, the murky scenery of Dantzler Stadium in Moss Point posed difficulties in the first quarter for both teams.

Neither team made it to the end zone in the first quarter, but the Pirates quickly lit up the scoreboard in the second after forcing a turnover on downs.

Pass Christian Senior quarterback Dustin Allison found a reliable target in senior receiver Andrew Moffett for a 63-yard touchdown strike. After kicker Davon Klein converted his first of four extra points with 10:55 left in the half, the score was Pass Christian 7-0.

The Tigers scored a few possessions later and the Pirates answered on a nine-play drive where Allison found Pass Christian receiver Kameron White with 1:21 left. When the kick went through the uprights, the score went back to the Pirates leading 14-7.

Unfortunately, the Pirates could not keep the Tigers off the scoreboard before the half. The game was tied at halftime at 14 all.

As in the first quarter, neither team scored in the third. After a Moss Point touchdown in the fourth, the Pirates blocked the extra point, the ncountered with a nine-yard pass from Allison to rrunningback Huu Nguyen for a score and extra point, putting the lead back in their hands 21-20.

The Tigers then came alive, scoring on a 27-yard touchdown pass and a twopoint conversion to go up 28-21, but the Pirates never gave up the fight.

One last time, Allison found Moffett for a 60-yard touchdown and extra point with 5:20 left to tie the game.

Moss Point drove the ball inside the red zone and chipped in the 27-yard field goal with no time left.

“When you get in these close matchups, there is a limited margin of error,” said Blake Pennock, Pass High football coach. “We have to respond better and take advantage of out opportunities better.”