The Pass Christian School District on Thursday announced its selection of Patrick “Chase” Carmody as its new Head Football Coach.

Coach Carmody is a 2004 graduate of Madison Central High School. He attended and played football at Southwest Community College and Delta State University. After graduating from Delta State, he attended the University of Mississippi School of Law, where he graduated and became a member of the Mississippi Bar Association.

Carmody began his coaching career at Pearl High School in 2012 as a defensive line coach. In 2015, he moved to Madison Central where he coached the defensive line, before returning to Pearl High School.

At Pearl High School since 2016, Carmody served as defensive coordinator for four seasons. During that time, Pearl High School won the 2016 and 2017 South State Championships as well as the 2017 6A State Championship. His defense ranked first in 6A scoring, allowing just 9.94 points per game during the 16-0 undefeated State Championship season.

Carmody is married to Shannon Carmody and they have a two-year-old daughter, Collins.

“We believe Coach Chase Carmody is ready to guide the Pirate football program to new successes, while remaining committed to excellence,” Pass Christian School District Athletic Director Tim Ladner said.

“I’m honored and excited to be the next head football coach at Pass Christian High School," Coach Carmody said. "My family and I are excited at the chance to be part of such a great community and school district. The Pirates had a great season last year, and I look forward to building on their recent success. I am ready to implement the things I have learned at Pearl High School and look forward to leading the Pass Christian football program to great things in the future. Go Pirates!”