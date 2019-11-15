Thursday, November 14, Our Lady Academy (OLA) senior Rebecca Walk signed her Letter of Intent to the University of South Alabama (USA). The Lady Jaguars are getting the nation’s leader in kills and hitting percentage and Mississippi’s leader in blocks. During Walk’s outstanding volleyball prep career at OLA, she helped lead the Crescents to victory with their 8th consecutive Class I State Title this year.
Walk, an honor student, and a five-year varsity letterman, has been ranked number 262 in PrepVolleyball’s Senior Aces. In addition, she is a three-time member of the MHSAA All State Team and has been named player of the week by PrepVolleyball National, AVCA/Max Preps and Sea Coast Echo. Walk is a member of the National Honor Society, Ambassador Club, Crescent Athletic Club, Retreat Team, Campus Ministry, and is the yearbook editor and photographer.
OLA Principal Marilyn Pigott said, “We are very proud of Becca’s academic and athletic accomplishments throughout her years at OLA. Her dedication and commitment have paved her way to a bright and successful future at USA.”
