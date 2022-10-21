The Our Lady Academy Crescents swept Alcorn Central 3-0 to win the Class 3A state volleyball championship on Friday at Mississippi State University.
The Crescents (29-9) claimed their 15th state volleyball championship with the win.
Full game details will be available in Wednesday's edition.
