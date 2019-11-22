On Nov. 22, Our Lady Academy (OLA) senior Paige Palazzo signed her National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play goalkeeper for the University of West Florida Argonauts. Paige is a 5-year starter for the Our Lady Academy Crescents. She was selected to the 2A Region 8 MHSAA All Region Team and selected to play in the Mississippi Coast All Star Game for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. She began her high school soccer career in 8th grade as a midfielder leading the Crescents in scoring and assists. She converted to goalkeeper as a sophomore in 2017 and has since helped OLA earn 23 shutouts with a save percentage of 87%. Paige was also recruited by the University of Louisiana and South Alabama. In addition to Paige’s soccer success, she has been a two-sport athlete at OLA, bringing home the Tennis 4A Mixed Doubles State Championship for the 2019 season, as well as earning team MVP three years in a row.

Paige is an honors student at Our Lady Academy, achieving Principal’s Honor Roll every semester of her high school career. She is the President of the National Honor Society, an OLA Ambassador Representative, and a member of the Spanish Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society.

Marilyn Pigott, Principal, stated, “We are proud of Paige and wish her the very best in her college career. She is an outstanding student and athlete. The Argonauts are very fortunate to have her on their team.”