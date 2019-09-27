The Our Lady Academy Crescents swept their opponents this past week to claim their 20th consecutive division championship in volleyball. The Crescents have dominated their division since 2000.

OLA head coach Mike Meyers stated, "We are very excited to win the division championship which gives us a very good seed for the playoffs. It is quite a tribute to all the girls who have played volleyball in this program to win a 20th consecutive division title. It is an accomplishment for all the girls who have played for OLA."

This past week the Crescents (21-2, 6-0) swept St. Patrick and Richton.

On Tuesday, OLA swept St. Patrick 25-6, 25-5, and 25-13.

Rebecca Walk led the charge with 20 kills, five blocks and 10 digs followed by Ashley Bulot with eight kills, six aces and four digs.

Camille Cottone recorded 34 points, 14 assists and eight digs. Faith Anderson had three kills, two blocks and three digs while Alma Hearin had four digs. Chloe Cornell tallied three kills and seven digs and Kate Montjoy had seven points, four aces, three assists, and three digs. Kate Funk chipped in 19 assists and three digs while Avery Matheson had six assists.

Meyers stated, "I thought we played well tonight. We were able to pass the ball well which allowed us to have a strong attack across the front line.

On Thursday, the Crescents swept Richton 25-4, 25-7 and 25-20. Walk tallied 30 kills, three blocks, and eight digs followed by Bulot with 22 points, four aces, seven kills, 11 assists and eight digs. Cottone had 20 points, eight aces, and six digs while Anderson chipped in four kills, two blocks and four digs. Funk recorded 18 assists and five digs while Cornell had five digs.

Matheson had six points and eight assists and Montjoy recorded two kills, two aces, two assists and three digs. Natalie Garcia recorded six points.

The Bay High Lady Tigers secured a playoff spot with their sweep of Pass Christian on Tuesday evening 25-16, 25-23, and 25-20.

Lizzie Weems tallied 9 kills and 23 aces while Domonique Cole added three kills, eight aces, two digs and 18 assists.

NeNe Bosarge chipped in five kills and three digs while Blakeleigh Lumpkin added two kills, two aces and six assists. Olivia Signaigo had four kills, two digs and a assist while Jadyn Sheppard had a kill, a block and three digs. Gabby Hernandez added a kill, two aces and a dig.

The Hancock Lady Hawks (18-10) swept their competition this week. On Tuesday, the Lady Hawks defeated West Harrison 25-19, 25-7, and 25-9. Hancock was paced by Reagan Huff with 13 kills and eight digs followed by Jena Stallings with six kills and six aces. Klair Cuevas had 14 kills and Kacey Lear had 10 digs and six aces.

On Thursday, Hancock swept Harrison Central 25-14, 25-17, and 25-16. Huff tallied 20 kills and three aces followed by Alexa Palmer with four kills, Cuevas with 17 assists, Jacey Garriga with 17 aces and seven digs, Lear with 10 digs and Stallings with three aces.

In upcoming action, OLA and Pass Christian are playing in the Gulfport tournament today. Hancock will travel to Vancleave on Monday.

On Tuesday, Bay High travels to d'Iberville, Hancock travels to Faith Academy, OLA hosts Ocean Springs and Pass Christian hosts Pascagoula.