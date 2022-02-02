The Our Lady Academy Crescents, Bay High Tigers and the Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws all braved torrential downpours and pesky opponents to claim their respective South State soccer championships and berths in the state finals on Saturday.
The Our Lady Academy Soccer team claimed the MHSAA Class I South State championship against St. Patrick in a 2-0 win.
Coach Grieves said, “Last night was an intense match, but I cannot be more proud of how our girls rose to the occasion. It has been a tough year figuring out our identity as a team but it’s so amazing to see how far we have come. We had already split with St. Patrick during the regular season so we knew we had to have a high intensity level and to be on the offensive right away and it worked in our favor. We hope to keep the enthusiasm and momentum going into our state championship match on Saturday. OLA has a great tradition in soccer and I’m glad we are getting back to that championship expectation.”
The Crescents will head to Ridgeland for the State Playoffs on Saturday, Feb. 5, at noon against St. Andrews.
The Tigers (17-7-1) beat Stone High 2-0 on goals by Case Patton and Fisher DeCamp to claim the Class 4A South State title. They will play Richland on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Brandon High School at 2 p.m. Richland advanced as the Class 4A North State champion with a 4-1 victory over Ripley.
The Rocks (15-4-1) beat St. Patrick 1-0 on a penalty kick by Tanner Reinicke in the second half to win the Class 1A/2A/3A South State title. They will play St. Andrew's Episcopal on Saturday, February 5, at Ridgeland High School at 2 p.m. St. Andrew's advanced as the North State champion with a 1-0 victory over Amory.
