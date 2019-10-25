The Our Lady Academy Crescents swept Belmont in the Class I state semi-final on Thursday at Mississippi State University to advance to their 17th state final appearance since 2001.

The Crescents (36-5) defeated Belmont 25-10, 25-2, and 25-15 en route to the victory. The Crescents have lost just once in Mississippi in the regular season outside of tournament play in 2019. That loss occurred on October 3rd to Class 4A state finalist Vancleave whom OLA beat on August 29th.

Rebecca Walk, a USA commit, led the Crescents with 27 kills, four blocks and 11 digs followed by Ashley Bulot with 19 points, five kills and 16 assists.

Camille Cottone tallied 11 points, four aces, eight kills and nine digs while Kate Montjoy chipped in seven points, four aces and seven digs. Chloe Cornell added six digs while Kate Funk had 16 assists and Natalie Garcia chipped in five points. Alma Hearin finished with five points and five digs.

OLA defeated Madison-St. Joseph 25-13, 25-15, and 25-12 on Tuesday in a second round matchup. Bulot recorded 11 points, three aces, 20 assists and five digs while Walk recorded 11 points, two aces, 22 kills, six blocks, and 10 digs. Cottone added 18 points, four aces, 10 kills, and 12 digs. Hearin tallied four digs while Cornell ended with six digs. Montjoy recorded four points and four digs while Funk ended with 11 assists and four digs.

The Crescents have won 20 consecutive division titles and 13 state titles (2002-03, 2006-09, 2012-18). OLA has played in 17 state finals (2001-03, 2006-present) and is playing for their eighth consecutive and 14th overall state title.

OLA will play St. Andrew's Episcopal today at Mississippi State University at 11 a.m.

On Tuesday evening, the Bay High Lady Tigers beat Northeast Jones 25-16, 25-22, 18-25, and 25-18 to advance to the program's first state semi-final since 2010.

Lizzie Weems led the charge with 10 kills and 12 digs followed by NeNe Bosarge with six kills and 13 digs. Domonique Cole had five kills, 14 digs and 13 assists. Blakeleigh Lumpkin added five kills, 11 digs and 19 assists. Olivia Signaigo had four aces, five kills and 10 digs while Jadyn Sheppard had three kills and 12 digs.

Bay High head coach Kellie Gunn stated, "I am really excited for the girls. We had a packed gymnasium tonight full of students that we raised money for this past weekend so they could attend the game for free. Our superintendent, Dr. Sandra Reed, fed our team a home-cooked meal today before the game. It has been a whirlwind but I am really proud of our team and they earned this. Our defense at the net and in the back row were key tonight.

“The girls seemed to return everything hit at them."

The Lady Tigers (12-12) dropped their game with New Albany 12-25, 17-25, and 21-25 on Thursday afternoon to exit the state playoffs after making the Final Four in Class 4A.

Weems had nine kills and 10 digs followed by Bosarge with 10 digs. Cole recorded 16 digs and eight assists while Lumpkin ended with 10 digs and seven assists. Signaigo had two kills and 10 digs and Sheppard had three digs and a kill.

Bay High had one senior this year in Blakeleigh Lumpkin who finished with 48 aces, 48 kills and 267 assists on the season. Gunn returns everyone else in 2020. She stated, "We did not finish exactly the way we wanted to but I an extremely proud of the girls and what they accomplished this season."

Weem ended the year with 179 kills, 64 aces and 23 blocks while Bosarge chipped in 78 kills. Cole recorded 76 kills and 257 assists. Signaigo added 104 kills a d 43 aces while Sheppard tallied 66 aces and 47 kills. Gabby Hernandez had 66 aces.

New Albany will play two-time defending state champion Vancleave today at Mississippi State University at 1 p.m.

The Hancock Lady Hawks were eliminated from the Class 6A state playoffs on Tuesday evening by defending state champion Brandon 22-25, 13-25, and 19-25.

Hancock (21-15) was led by Reagan Huff with 10 kills and 10 digs followed by Kacey Lear with 17 digs and three aces and Peyton Russell with three blocks.

First-year Hancock head coach Lynsie Byrd Gayden commented, "After a few early runs made by Brandon, we had to play catch up, so the entire game was an uphill battle. We left it all on the floor. It just wasn't our night."

The Lady Hawks have a strong nucleus returning after graduating Isabella Scardino, Maesyn Cuevas, Emma Dau and Jenna Stallings.

Huff returns after collecting 430 kills and 389 digs along Russell who tallied 92 blocks on the season. Lear will also return in 2020 after totaling 460 digs while Klair Cuevas and Jacey Garriga return after posting 437 and 317 assist, respectively.

Gayden added, "It was an incredible first year for my assistant coach, Savannah Saucier, and I at Hancock. We didn't end our season quite how we wanted to, but the entire team grew astronomically as players and young ladies over the season. With this in mind, we can end the season with our heads held high. I wouldn't have wanted to experience my first season with anyone else, but these girls. I look forward to next year to see how the girls, Savannah and I all continue to grow to come back and fight towards a state title in 2020."

Clinton beat Brandon on Thursday and will take on Lewisburg for the Class 6A state championship at Mississippi State University on Saturday at 5 p.m.