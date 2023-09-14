The Moss Point Tigers used a ball control offense and an opportunistic defense to upset the Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws 22-20 for the first victory of the John Feaster era. Both teams appeared evenly matched in the box score at the end of the game with the exception of the final score.
The Rocks outgained the Tigers but only by 8 yards and each team was 4-for-10 on third down. However, the Tigers held the ball for almost five minutes longer than SSC which kept the efficient and fast-scoring Rocks off the field. The Rocks still control the series that dates back to 1935 with a 15-11-1 mark.
On the opening possession of the game, the Tigers put together a 14-play drive that ate up close to eight minutes off the clock. The drive culminated with Taboris Charles scoring from two yards out with 4:16 left in the first quarter. The two-point conversion by KeVon Ford pushed the score to 8-0.
The Rocks (2-1) answered on their first possession of the game with a seven-play drive that ended with Ian Gonzale Rioz scoring on a 31-yard run with 48 seconds left in the opening period. The two-point conversion attempt by SSC failed leaving the score 8-6.
Moss Point went up for good on their next possession with an eight-play drive that ended with Charles scoring from two yards with 9:11 left in the first half. The PAT by Jamayl Ducksworth made the score 15-6.
The two defenses kept each other out of the end zone the remainder of the first half.
Each team turned the ball over on downs to start the second half before SSC could find the end zone. On their second possession of the second half, the Rocks put together a nine-play drive that saw several different players touch the football. Rioz had a 24-yard gain and Isaiah Haynes added carries of 4 and 10 yards. Rioz connected with Levi Green in the air down to the Tiger one yard line before Chesley Rhodes bulldozed his way into the end zone for a touchdown with 11:45 left in the game. Evan Noel’s PAT made the score 15-13.
The Rock defense held strong on the ensuing Tiger possession; however, the Rocks were unable to cash in for points.
Each team swapped possessions once before Moss Point scored on a nine-yard run by Chequin White with 1:42 left to play. The PAT by Ducksworth was good making the score 22-13.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Rocks were not through as Rioz took the kick at his own 19 yard line and then weaved his way like a serpent to the Tiger two-yard line. Rioz scored two plays later with 1:00 left in the game. Noel’s PAT made the score 22-20.
Everyone in the stadium knew what was coming next when the Rocks attempted an onsides kick and nearly came away with it as two Rocks had their hands on it before the Tigers covered the loose ball and ran the clock out for the victory.
SSC head coach Tim Lala commented, “Moss Point executed really well tonight. We wanted to limit Taboris Charles and for the most part we did that. Chequin White played an outstanding game for Moss Point. We lacked passion in the first half. We made some adjustments at halftime which worked out well for us in the second half, but it was too little too late. We have to put this one behind us and get focused on Pass Christian. They, too, have a tremendous amount of skill players that can do some athletic things. We need to correct the little things that we did wrong that prohibited us from being successful tonight.”
The Rocks were led by Ian Gonzalez Rioz who rushed 16 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw for 132 yards on 12-for-18 passing. Isaiah Haynes added 38 yards on 11 carries and caught two passes for four yards. Ethan Galloway caught three passes for 58 yards while Levin Green caught three passes for 37 yards. On defense, the Rocks were paced by Chesley Rhodes with 13 total tackles followed by Spencer Cornell with 10 stops. Max Rhodes added eight stops. The Rocks return ‘between the walls’ at the Brother Philip Memorial Athletic Complex to host the Pass Christian Pirates (3-0) who shutout the Pearl River Central Blue Devils 42-0 last week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. See you at the game!
