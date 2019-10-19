The Bay High Tigers lost in heart-breaking fashion Friday falling 49-41 to the visiting Moss Point Tigers.

"It's tough," Tigers Head Coach Eric Collins said. "It was a back and forth game all night. They could not stop us and we could not stop them. We just ran out of time. I'm proud of the effort we showed. We just have to be able to get over the hump.”

The two teams battled to a 21-21 tie at halftime.

Bay High's Carson Moran had a long interception return for a score.

Bay High tied the game at 41-41 with about four minutes to play, but Moss Point took the lead for good with just under two minutes to play.

The Tigers drove all the way to Moss Point's 13, but time ran out before they could score.

The Tigers are now 5-3 on the season. They will have a bye next week before traveling to Vancleave for a game which will have major playoff implications.

Read full details about the game in Wednesday's Sea Coast Echo.