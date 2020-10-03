The Moss Point Tigers shut out Saint Stanislaus on the high school gridiron Friday night 26-0.
The Tigers rolled up 300 yards of total offense and held SSC to just three yards of total offense for the game. Full game details will be available in Wednesday's edition.
The Rocks (3-2, 0-1) will host cross-town and division rival Bay High next Friday night.
