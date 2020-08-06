The Mississippi High School Activities Association recently released recommendations for the return to competition for the fall sports of cross country, swimming, volleyball and football.
For the four fall sports, most of the recommendations for the return to competition are consistent for each sport. The MHSAA is asking to post social distancing signs and asking for "No mask, no entry" adherence for spectators. There are also the requests for hand sanitizing stations.
For cross country, the MHSAA is asking that runners stay with their schools when not competing.
For swimming, the MHSAA suggests that all participants use their own towel and not to share.
In volleyball, the MHSAA is asking that visiting teams should arrive in uniform and spend as little time as possible in the locker room.
Football is perhaps the most extensive list with regard to officials and equipment.
The MHSAA is also asking that teams suspend the post game handshake at the conclusion of the event.
There has been no determination of crowd sizes as of this date.
The recommendations listed here are highlights of the full release for the four fall sports. The complete listing can be found on the website at www.misshsaa.com.
