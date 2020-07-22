The Mississippi High School Activities Association Executive Committee met last Tuesday, July 14th, and voted to delay the start of fall sports two weeks due to the pandemic.
In the vote, the committee set August 10th as the start of practice for the sports of cross country, swimming and volleyball. The first interscholastic competition for those sports was set for August 24th.
The committee set the start date for football practice August 17th. It was decided that schools could schedule interscholastic scrimmages beginning on August 28th and the first game was set for September 4th.
In essence, the first two games of the season were cut out and will not be made up in football.
The football playoffs and championship dates remain unchanged.
Don Hinton, Executive Director of the MHSAA, stated, “We believe this is the right decision at the right time. As we’ve said since last spring, this is an unprecedented and rapidly changing situation where new information can and will alter plans and schedules at any time. We’ve been in contact with officials from the Governor’s office and the Mississippi Department of Education. We have had discussions with sports administrators from Mississippi universities, community colleges and the National Federation of High Schools and our neighboring state associations. We are all looking for the best way to navigate these challenges and obstacles.”
While the challenges are numerous, Hinton said the MHSAA will continue to make every effort to keep sanctioned sports and activities in place for the 2020-21 academic year.
Hinton ended, “We know how important these extracurricular activities are to the students, parents, families, schools and communities. We are staying optimistic a d doing everything we can to move forward for the upcoming school year. This is something none of us has experienced before.”
Football practice is slated to begin on August 17th in shorts and shirts. Shells can be added on August 19th. Practice with full gear starts on August 24th and interscholastic scrimmages (two teams, no jamboree; can be varsity and junior varsity) will be allowed beginning August 28th. The first game is set for September 4th. The last game for Class 2A-3A-4A is October 30th. The first round of playoffs for 2A-3A-4A and last game for 1A-5A-6A is set for November 6th. Playoffs will be held on November 13th, November 20th, and November 27th. The state champinships for football will be held on December 4-5. The first two games of the 2020 football season will not be made up.
Cross country, swimming, and volleyball will begin practice on August 10th and the first meet/match is set for August 24th. Any meet/match lost due to delayed start can be rescheduled with permission from both school administrations. Post season schedules remain the same at this time.
Junior high/junior varsity will not play until the week of high school game/meet.
