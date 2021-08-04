Pass Christian's Tory McGee at the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

  • Photo courtesy of Cory McGee

Pass Christian's Cory McGee competed in Round 1 of the women's 1500m on Sunday evening at the Tokyo Olympics. She placed eighth in her heat with a time of 4:05.15 but advanced to the semi-finals based on her time. The semi-finals will be run today and the finals will take place on Friday. Her time in Round 1 was five seconds slower than her Olympic Trials run in June in Oregon.

