Pass Christian's Cory McGee competed in Round 1 of the women's 1500m on Sunday evening at the Tokyo Olympics. She placed eighth in her heat with a time of 4:05.15 but advanced to the semi-finals based on her time. The semi-finals will be run today and the finals will take place on Friday. Her time in Round 1 was five seconds slower than her Olympic Trials run in June in Oregon.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news updates? Signup today!
Headlines
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Willow Smith's mental health is 'in a fragile state'
- Grand jury finds no wrong-doing in 2020 death of jail inmate
- Gwen Stefani struggled to get through emotional wedding vows
- Deputies capture Bayside Park shooting suspect
- Rick David Kihneman
- Margaret E. Cuevas
- Kathy Griffin diagnosed with lung cancer
- Donald McKay Caldwell, Jr.
- ‘And Just Like That…’: Carrie Reunites With Mr. Big (PHOTOS)
- Samuel Lee Pope (Sammy)
Images
Videos
Commented
View Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.