The Bay High Lady Tiger Powerlifting team earned its first championship Feb. 26 by competing against seven teams in the Class II Region 4 powerlifting meet.
“This is the Lady Tigers’ first championship victory in the extremely competitive Region 4 that includes the four-year consecutive state champions, Moss Point,” said head coach Joshua Garcia.
The Lady Tigers entered into the regional competition with 10 lifters, advancing nine out of 10 to the Class II South State Competition. The Tigers had many notable finishes including:
Anlyssa Richardson - 1st place - 114 lb. weight class
Bianca Vellon - 1st place - 148 lb. weight class
Domonique Cole - 1st place - 165 lb. weight class
Kiaira Johnson - 1st place - 198 lb. weight class
Brielle Saxton - 2nd place - 132 lb. weight class
Gracey Adkins - 2nd place - 220 lb. weight class
Qumeka Robinson - 2nd place - 242 lb. weight class
Lizzie Weems - 3rd Place - 132 lb. weight class
McKenzie Favre - 3rd place - 148 lb. weight class
Clara Tew - 4th place - 181 lb. weight class
The Tigers are anchored in leadership by their seniors: Domonique Cole, Lizzie Weems, and Bianca Vellon. Domonique Cole set a new squat record in the 165 lb. weight class within Region 4 with a good lift at 330 pounds. Anlyssa Richardson also set a new squat record for the region in her respective 114 lb. weight class, with a good lift at 235 pounds.
Coach Garcia said, “The girls have worked so hard this year and every year leading up to this point. It was their night to shine, and they did just that. The victory is sweet, especially for the four-year seniors who have been here since year 1. I’m so proud of their achievements on the competition floor, but even prouder of the character and class these young ladies have.”
The nine Lady Tiger Powerlifters will move forward and compete at the Class II South State Powerlifting meet on March 27 at Moss Point High School Gymnasium.
