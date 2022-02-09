The Hancock Lady Hawks hoisted their third consecutive Class III bowling state championship trophy on Wednesday at Fannin Lanes in Brandon.
The Lady Hawks finished their season with 12 first place finishes on the lanes and two second place finishes.
Hancock defeated d’Iberville in the Baker series 3-1 for the title. The boys team placed fourth out of eight teams in the state tournament.
In the last five years, the Lady Hawks have either won the state title or placed second. Alissa McGill and MacKenzie Conway were named to the All-State team. McGill, Conway, and graduating junior Jeannie Young were members of all three Hancock state championship teams.
Hancock head coach Trevin Burge credits the strong youth program at Park 10 Lanes in Diamondhead for the stability of the Hawks’ program.
Burge stated, “Having this much success this quickly is certainly not something that we
envisioned when we started our girls bowling program just seven years ago. It has taken a great deal of dedication from our girls and some good luck. We lost two of our best bowlers to graduation last year so we had some big shoes to fill. Luckily
we had two girls that were ready for the challenge and stepped up in a big way this season, especially in the state tournament. We will lose two more to graduation this season but we have two more that will be prepared to step in and hopefully make it four in a row.”
The Lady Hawks have now qualified for the National High School Bowling Tournament that will be held in June in Louisville, Kentucky.
