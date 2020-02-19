The Hancock Lady Hawks bowling team got lots of love on Friday, February 14th at the state bowling championships when they defeated Clinton High School 2,487 to 2,480 in total pins in the state finals to claim the program’s first state championship in the sport.

The Lady Hawks join the boys team with a state title for the sport. The Hawks won their title in 2013.

Hancock head coach Trevin Burge commented, “The girls have worked extremely hard this year and were focused not to let Clinton gain a three-peat in the alleys. We had been to the state tournament before in previous years so it helped to have a team that had experienced that before. The girls were focused on what they had to do and went out and accomplished it. I am very proud of their effort and how they represented themselves and Hancock County at the tournament.”

The Lady Hawks finished behind d’Iberville in the regional championships but finished ahead of the Lady Warriors in the state tournament. The Lady Warriors were third with 2,255 total pins followed by Northwest Rankin 1,881, Desoto Central 1,849, Biloxi 1,801, West Harrison 1,774, and Oxford with 1,733 total pins.

In the state tournament eight-team field, the teams squared off each other and the two teams with the highest pin total from all five players advanced to the state finals. In the state final match, the two teams competing played a Baker Cup final which was comprised of all five players playing two frames each in alternating fashion. The two teams played a best-of-three format and Hancock swept Clinton 3-0 in the finals.

Burge added, “We worked hard this year and became a rather deep team which is what you need when you get to the state tournament. In the Baker Cup finals format, a team needs to be deep and we were.”

The Lady Hawks have just one senior - Jena Stallings - who has been with Burge since her seventh grade year. Other team members include McKenzie Conway, MiKayla Smith, Julia Smith, Alissa McGill, and Jeannie Young.

The Lady Hawks look to be set up for another run at the title next year with five of their top six players coming back.

The Lady Hawks stopped a Clinton three-peat with their title run ending two consecutive years of finishing as state runner-up to Clinton.

Lecia Grinnett of Clinton was the individual champion with a pin total 570. Rounding out the top five and the All-State selections were Stallings with 511, Conway 507, Smith 504 and Paige Wigant of Clinton with 501.

Over the last eight years, the coast has won five titles. St. Martin has claimed a boys championship and d’Iberville has won two boys titles. Hancock is the only team in South Mississippi that has a boys and girls state title in bowling.

This season the Hawks placed third overall in the boys state tournament with a pin total of 2,856 behind Class III champion d’Iberville 3,169 and runner-up Clinton with 3,009. Rounding out the field of eight were Northwest Rankin in fourth with 2,616 followed by Madison Central 2,615, Desoto Central 2,562, St. Martin 2,461, and Lewisburg with 2,325.

Nick Cumberland of Hancock was selected as All-State and was fourth overall with a pin total of 652 including the state’s first-ever perfect game of 300.

The Class I titles were swept by Kossuth while the Class II girls title was won by Neshoba Central and the boys title was claimed by Lafayette.