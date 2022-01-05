Avondale, La. — Eighty-four top-ranked junior golfers from across the nation and world competed in the 2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl Tommy Moore Memorial, held on December 28-29. TPC Louisiana, home of the PGA TOUR’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, was the host facility for the event. Participants from twelve states, as well as five international players from Canada and Venezuela, were put to the test with windy conditions and a challenging course.
Karstyn Altese of Diamondhead, Ms. is the 2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl Tommy Moore Memorial Champion in the Girls 13-18 Division. Altese, the youngest winner in the tournament’s history at age 12, overcame fierce competition from Ashleen Kaur of Cypress, Tx and Morgan Guepet of New Orleans, La in a 3-way playoff. Altese’s par on the first playoff hole sealed the victory.
Altese spoke about the work it took to get here and how she was able to come away with the victory.
“I had a fun time playing in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Tommy Moore Memorial! I was able to win with rounds of 75, 72 for a two-day total of +3. I was proud to secure my spot in a 3-way playoff with a very strong field. I have been working hard on my game with my team of coaches at the Golf Academy of Diamondhead. Having to adjust to the wind made it challenging for everyone. This tournament was a great experience. I was proud to be in the field of such a prestigious event and to finish on top is a huge honor. It was really neat to be able to win the play off with my parents, grandparents, sister, and golf family there to cheer me on.”
Ethan Dial of Shreveport, La is the 2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl Tommy Moore Memorial Champion in the Boys 13-18 Division. He posted impressive scores of 70-72, but had to battle Michael Crocker of Mobile, Al in a four-hole playoff to secure the title.
Dial commented about how he stayed focused and consistent amid the competition.
“My favorite shot was the eagle putt I made on 18. It was tough conditions, but everyone had to play in it, I just had to keep plugging along. Had to go into a 4-hole playoff but just kept my head down and did not worry about what my opponent was doing, just played my own game.”
Tied for second in the Girls 13-18 Division was Ashleen Kaur of Cypress, Tx (74,73) and Morgan Guepet of New Orleans, La (74,73).
Second place in the Boys 13-18 Division went to Michael Crocker of Mobile, Al (71,71), and third place to Will Hennessee of Tulsa, Ok (72,72).
Allstate Sugar Bowl is the presenting sponsor of the 36-hole event. The 88th Allstate Sugar Bowl Football Classic is scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 1, as No. 7 Baylor and No. 8 Ole Miss face off in the Caesars Superdome. While the Sugar Bowl is well-known as one of the premier college football bowl games, it has also been a key part of the local sports scene by hosting and sponsoring events in a wide-range of sports since its inception in 1934. Through these efforts, the organization supports and honors thousands of student-athletes each year, while injecting over $2.7 billion into the local economy in the last decade.
The tournament is named in honor of Tommy Moore, who was the most accomplished junior golfer to ever emerge from the New Orleans area. In 1980, Tommy was ranked #1 in the Golf Digest Junior World Rankings and went on to have a decorated collegiate career at Oklahoma State University where he was an All-American, National Champion, and Academic All-American. After playing on the PGA TOUR for three seasons, Tommy Moore’s life was cut short at the young age of 35 due to a rare blood disease. In his memory, the Kelly Gibson Foundation is proud to partner with the Allstate Sugar Bowl to host a national event that recognizes the impact Tommy made on junior golf and the New Orleans community. This is the 11th year that the Kelly Gibson Foundation has produced the Allstate Sugar Bowl Tommy Moore Memorial.
The Kelly Gibson Foundation was founded as Feed the Relief, Inc. by Kelly and Elizabeth Gibson in September of 2005 with the idea of providing necessary support for the front line first responders to Hurricane Katrina. In 2010, Feed the Relief, a 501(c)3 corporation, changed its name to the Kelly Gibson Foundation, and expanded its scope to enrich the lives of children through athletics. Their mission is to provide support to military personnel and first responders, with a focus on youth athletics. For more information, please visit www.kellygibsonfoundation.org.
