The Jefferson Davis County Jaguars ran past the Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws 54-20 Friday night to claim the top seed in Division 8-3A while the Rocks will be the #3-seed heading into the playoffs.
The Rocks got two touchdown receptions from Ja'Kobe Cameron (58, 66) from Alex Fabra and two field goals from Evan Noel.
Fabra threw for 174 yards while Cameron had 134 receiving yards on three catches. Davien Lagarde had 11 carries for 80 yards.
Noel converted on field goals of 44 and 50 yards.
The Rocks will travel to Morton on Friday, November 5, for a first round playoff game.
Full game details will be available in Wednesday's paper.
