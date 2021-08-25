High school football returns this Friday night.
The Bay High Tigers were the only team in action last Friday evening when they played a jamboree against Resurrection.
The teams ended tied 13-13 but got to see what they needed to focus on leading up to this Friday evening.
Fisher DeCamp scored on a quarterback keeper and Zander Ladner tossed a pretty deep ball to Ethan Galloway.
Bay High head coach Jeremy Turcotte commented, “I am not disappointed by anything tonight. This gives us something to build on and get better from Resurrection is a well coached team that came in and threw the kitchen sink at us. We now have film on us against an opponent that we can use to grow.”
Bay High hosts West Harrison this Friday night. Fisher DeCamp and Zander Ladner both took snaps tonight and performed well.
Turcotte and his staff have worked hard to be multiple on offense. This week they will have the opportunity to show how multiple they are with Noah Cutter and Carmello Simpson running the football and Terron Bedford and Ethan Galloway catching the football. This weekend Bay High takes the first step toward a possible second consecutive postseason berth.
Hancock is still in the midst of being quarantined as a school but will take the field against Long Beach at home.
Brandon King, D’Khyrie Smith, and Cameron Miller will lead the Hancock Hawks onto the field as the recent recipients of the Irvin Favre Award.
King will line up at quarterback and Smith will look to sack opposing quarterbacks while Miller will look to wrap up opponents at linebacker.
The Hawks will compete in the same district and are looking to make the jump to compete for a possible playoff spot.
Hancock head coach Neil Lollar stated, “I am excited about what this team can do. They have a tremendous amount of energy which is a good thing as we are playing several of them both ways. We are getting max effort from them and they have done a good job getting in shape.”
Hancock opens their season at home against Long Beach on Friday.
The Pass Christian Pirates are currently under quarantine for COVID-19 protocols and will unfortunately miss their season opener that was scheduled for Long Beach. The Pirates should return next week to the gridiron.
The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws are scheduled to take on the d’Iberville Warriors on Friday night but COVID concerns may derail that contest. The teams are currently trying to determine the possibility of the game.
The Rocks have a strong non-division schedule to get then ready for a jump into uncharted waters in Division 8 Class 3A.
The Rocks have been members of Class 4A since 1982 when the state went to enrollment based classification but dropped this year to 3A.
SSC head coach Nate Encrapera stated, “We lost a lot of game experience last year. We have some younger players we are counting on to team up with veterans like Joe and Jacob Bradford, Ryan Tyler, Davien LaGarde, Alex Fabra, and Kyle Stegall among others. We are trying to find the right fit for everyone and get ready for some new opponents.”
