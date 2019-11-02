The Biloxi Indians on Friday ambushed the Hancock Hawks with 21 unanswered points in the first quarter, and never looked back, as they defeated the Hawks 28-7 Friday on Senior Night in the Kiln.

The Hawks (3-7) opened the game with an on-sides attempt.

Hancock recovered the ball, but it did not travel 10 yards, so the Indians took over at the 47.

Biloxi then drove six plays before quarterback Chad O'Neil scored on a one-yard run. The point-after made the score 7-0.

After a three-and-out by the Hawks, Biloxi drove 71 yards on just two plays for the second score.

O'Neil did the scoring honors once again with a 61-yard scoring run.

O'Neil connected with Smith again for a 10-yard touchdown to cap the drive.

The Hawks then put together a nice drive which reached the Indians 30, but they were stopped on fourth down.

On the drive, senior running back Sebastian Fausett eclipsed the 1,000-rushing-yard mark on the season.

Fausett ended the game with 139 yards on 26 carries.

Six plays later, Biloxi tallied their third score of the first quarter when O'Neil connected with Jervin Smith on a 10-yard touchdown pass.

The Hawks took over at the 20 after the kickoff and embarked on their best drive of the evening.

Jordan Foushee started things off with a 16-yard run. Fausett then picked up two more first downs. Quarterback Sema'J Robertson connected with Tyler Ahlers on a 14-yard pass to get the Hawks into the red zone, and four plays later, Fausett capped the drive with a one-yard run.

Austin Hyde added the point-after to cut the Indians lead to 21-7.

The Hawks defense held the Indians off the scoreboard on their next drive, in part, because of a sack by Cameron Gainer and D'Kari Smith.

The Hawks received the ball to start the second half and looked to get back into the game as they drove into Indian territory.

Once again, however, the Hawks turned the ball over on downs, this time at the 39.

One their second play of the drive, O'Neil took off on a 50-yard run to the Hawks' nine. Four plays later, O'Neil scored on a fourth-and-goal play at the one.

The point-after made the score 28-7.

Hancock's next two drives both reached Indian territory, but Biloxi was able to stop the Hawks on downs both times.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Hawks got one final chance to dent the scoreboard when Cameron Gainer caused a fumble that Nathaniel Greenroad recovered at the Hawk 10.

The Hawks' however, were unable to score, and the game ended with a 28-7 final.

The Hawks will finish their season next week when they travel to West Harrison.