With an undefeated record seeking their first 4-0 season in modern history, the Pass Christian Pirates could not find a way to stop the West Harrison Senior Running Back Llanes Dickerson. Dickerson scored all six touchdowns and the West Harrison Hurricanes beat the Pass Christian Pirates 41-38. "We didn't do enough to win," said Pass Christian Head Football Coach Blake Pennock. "Defensively, we need to get better and have to work on tackling." The Pirates jumped out to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter behind Pass Christian Senior Quarterback Dustin Allison running for a 5-yard touchdown with 10:05 left and tossing a 58-yard strike to Xavian Page with 4:31 left in the quarter. At the start of the second quarter, both teams exchanged possessions before Allison tossed a 59-yard pass to Pass senior Andrew Moffett with 6:31 left in the half. The Pirates kicker Davon Klein converted all five extra points. Dickerson put the Hurricanes on his back, having the ball on half of the ten play series and powering in the end zone with 15.2 seconds left. After Kole Joyner put the extra point through, the halftime score was 21-14 with a Pass Christian lead. Most of the third quarter was long drives from both teams that resulted in nothing until the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Pirates quickly scored following a thirteen play drive where fullback Bryson Adams dove in from a yard out with 11:12 left in the game. Countering the Pirates score, the Hurricanes rode on the "Diesel" Dickerson train breaking through multiple tacklers on the second play of the series for a 53-yard touchdown run with 10:37 left in the game. The extra point was blocked making the score 28-20. West Harrison decided to trick Pass Christian with an onside kick and the Pirates failed to respond, giving the Hurricanes midfield position. Riding on the "Diesel" Dickerson train again, the senior ran for a 10 yard touchdown with 8:43 left. West Harrison converted the two-point conversion to tie the game. The Pirates didn't give in, Klein eventually kicking a 36-yard field goal with under six minutes to go to make the score 31-28 Pass Christian lead. West Harrison's offense behind Dickerson proved to be too much for the Pirates scoring two straight 50-plus yard runs for a 41-31 Hurricanes lead. Pass Christian scored once more on a 10-yard strike with 1:47 left, but got no luck on the onside kick. Pass Christian plays on the road next week at Southwest Community College in Summit against North Pike High School. The game begins at 7 p.m.
