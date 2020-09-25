The Poplarville Hornets knocked the Saint Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws off the undefeated pedestal with a 27-7 victory at the Brother Philip Memorial Athletic Complex.
Gage Peterson scored on a one-yard run with 6:50 left in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7.
The Hornets scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to seal the win.
Full game details will be available in Wednesday's edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.