Last week there was sporadic play by the area high schools on the hardwood due to the Thanksgiving holiday. On the soccer field, schools took a break from the pitch.
Bay High Tigers
The Tigers played in the Gulfport Thanksgiving Tournament over the break.
The Lady Tigers played Madison-Ridgeland Academy and Blount High School of Mobile. The Lady Tigers dropped both games but scoring details were not available. Nakeria Coleman averaged 10 points and 4 rebounds over the two games.
The boys played both Gulfport and Biloxi and also dropped both games. Avan Wilson averaged 13.5 points and 8.5 rebounds and Jaden Clark averaged 10 points and 4 rebounds over the two games.
Hancock Hawks
The Hawks traveled to New Orleans and played three games in the Brother Martin Crusaders Thanksgiving Tournament. The Hawks beat Sophie B. Wright High School 51-41 with Jaxson Knight scoring 17 points and 7 rebounds and Jackson Corey adding 13 points in the win.
The Hawks dropped a game with Salmen High School 64-51 as Corey scored 15 points and Mike Washington added 14 points.
Hancock fell to Brother Martin 59-48 but nobody scored in double figures.
The Lady Hawks traveled to PRCC over the break for a game but details were not available.
Saint Stanislaus/Our Lady Academy
The Crescents dropped two games in Thanksgiving holiday play. OLA fell to West Harrison 65-8 and Moss Point 47-13. Scoring details were not available.
Saint Stanislaus traveled to PRCC to play Quitman and stumbled in the game. Scoring details were not available.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.