The Hancock Hawks on Friday scored early and often as they defeated the St. Martin Yellow Jackets 35-21.
The Hawks (4-2) remain unbeaten on the road this year.
Dylan Moran got the Hawks rolling Friday when he connected with Neil Acker on a 47-yard scoring strike just three plays into the game.
Xavier Ganier recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and six plays later, Zach Gullung scored on a four-yard run to increase the lead to 14-0.
Late in the second half, the Hawks converted a hook-and-lateral play for a 22-yard touchdown to Destin Coleman to push the score to 28-15 at halftime.
Gullung added a 22-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter,
St. Martin would score once more, but it was too little, too late.
The Hawks return home next Friday to take on Gulfport.
See more in Wednesday’s edition of The Sea Coast Echo.
